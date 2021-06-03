MT. PLEASANT MILLS — The Fremont Strawberry Festival offers rides, games and live entertainment, but it’s the foods, especially those bright red berries, that draw people in.
The Fremont Strawberry Festival runs Tuesday, June 8, through Saturday, June 12, at the Fremont Social Hall on Millrace Road. A parade on Thursday, June 10, starts at 7 p.m., winds through town and ends up at the carnival grounds.
Festival-goers can purchase raffle tickets to win more than 84 gift items donated by local businesses. The ticket drawing is at 9:30 p.m., but participants need not be present to win.
“That seems to be a pretty big thing,” said Jacob Wagner, chief of the Fremont Fire Department.
New this year, the Strawberry Princess contest will include a Strawberry Prince, with age groups of 3 to 5, 6 to 8 and 9 to 11. Winners are voted on through donation cans placed in front of each contestant’s photo. The crowning will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and the winners will make another appearance in the fall.
“Usually, we ask the winner and their parents to help in the stand at the Apple Harvest Festival in the fall,” said Deb Bower, festival chairperson.
Live entertainment includes Mylee Rose on Tuesday night, the Fuller Family Singers on Wednesday, Charles Lee on Thursday, Jesse on Friday, and Joe Bonson and Coffee Run on Saturday.
As for food, the main draw is the strawberry baked goods.
“The biggest thing is the food. Having a strawberry theme, there’s strawberry ice cream, strawberry shortcake, strawberry pie, everything,” Wagner said. “We have rides for the kids, but most people come for the food.”
Soup specials are offered every night, including taco soup, beef vegetable, broccoli and cheese and cheesy potato. Wednesday also offers Dollar Hot Dog Night and chicken and waffles takeout, while typical fair food — hamburgers, fish sandwiches, hot sausage, chicken wraps, walking tacos, pizza — is available every night.
Festival attendees can enjoy games, bingo and a cake wheel. On Friday night at 8 p.m. Fremont Fire Department crocks will be auctioned.
As one of the first events of the summer, the Fremont Strawberry Festival should be a welcome event after a year of cancellations due to COVID-19. Organizers are hoping it will raise needed funds for the fire company.
“With everything that’s been going on lately, people can come out and see their friends and support the firefighters,” Bower said. “If their house would catch on fire, who would help them? The fire department would.”
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com