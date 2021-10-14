SUNBURY — If pandemic worries have curtailed your travel plans, you might appreciate a chance to immerse yourself in another culture right here in the Susquehanna Valley.
TU95FM Internet Radio Station and TU95FM Television Network will host its first Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration, from 2 until 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Sunbury River Front Park. Admission is free and open to the public.
“People can come and enjoy the music, enjoy the culture and enjoy the delicious Hispanic food,” said Andres Manresa, owner of TU95FM. “It will give an opportunity for everybody to get to know the culture of people with the city of Sunbury.”
Music will be provided by TU95FM’s DJ, El Bandolero. The event will be streamed live on TU95FM Television Network via ROKU TV, Amazon TV, Apple TV, Facebook Live and YouTube, allowing anyone to watch and enjoy the community gathering.
Manresa, a candidate for Sunbury City Council, hopes the celebration will give people an opportunity to learn more about the Hispanic culture.
“I’m trying to bring something new to Sunbury,” he said. “I’m trying to open the door so we can have more multi-cultural events in Sunbury”
Food will be a main focus in the celebration and will feature Mexican, Central American, Puerto Rican and Dominican dishes. Participating restaurants include: El Encanto, a Puerto Rican restaurant, in Selinsgrove; Santana’s SoulFrito, a Puerto Rican restaurant in Sunbury; El Sabor, a mobile food truck serving fresh, authentic North and Central American foods; and Elder’s Restaurant and Catering, in Sunbury, serving a range of different cuisines from different cultures.
Gregory Snyder, a member of the Andres Manresa campaign, grew up in Selinsgrove, has family ties to Northumberland County, and lived for two years in Puerto Rico. He’s looking forward to the food and culture of the Hispanic Heritage Celebration.
“I was exposed to a lot of the Latin American culture,” he said. “It’s very festive, with bright colors. and the music makes you want to dance.”
Organizations will join in the festivities with informational booths, including Weis Markets and the North Central Pennsylvania Bikers for Justice, which will be there with a few motorcycles for children to sit on while having their photos taken.
Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 throughout the United States. It encompasses Central American, Mexican and Dominican independence as well as Puerto Rican celebrations.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” Snyder said. “I’m a native to the area. Andres is a transplant from New Jersey. Obviously, we have seen the growth of the Hispanic community in this country, specifically in Sunbury.”
“What better way to celebrate the year than to celebrate the Hispanic culture?” Manresa asked. “You can become a part of history with the first Hispanic event held in Sunbury.”
The event is family-friendly, open to all ages.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Snyder said. “You may not know much about the Latin community, but this is a chance to find out. Bring the kids. Bring the dog. It’s beautiful.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com