LEWISBURG — Audiences shouldn’t let their guard down during the Maples Horror Film Festival selections. They’re made to scare.
Point Five Films will present the Whistle to the Maples Horror Film Festival, from 5:30 to about 9 p.m. Saturday at the Campus Theatre, on Market Street.
Tom Robenolt, owner of Point Five Films, LLC, and director of the festival, came up with the idea for a horror film festival while going through the festival circuit with his own short film, “Whistle to the Maples.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to watch all of the official selections determined by the Film Festival judges, Robenolt said.
“We have so many great short film entries provided to us from filmmakers throughout the world,” he said. “We will be showing those official selections back-to-back, starting at 5:30 p.m. We are also planning to begin the festival showcasing Point Five Film’s short film, ‘Whistle to the Maples,’ which is what gave us the inspiration to host our own horror festival.”
Robenolt hopes time will allow for a Q&A session directed toward any attending crew from the selected shorts at the end of the festival. Awards will be given for Best Film, Best Editing, Best Practical Effects and Most Atmospheric.
Michael Conard, rental director at the Campus Theatre, said it will be exciting not only for fans of horror movies but also for anyone interested in having a peek into local and independent filmmakers.
“It will be a great chance to see what people are creating outside of Hollywood,” he said.
Horror is unlike any other genre, Robenolt said.
“All bets are off and anything can happen. People want to be entertained and see something exciting when they hand over their money; they want to see a ‘show,’” he said. “With comedies, you’re going to get jokes. With action films, you’re going to get action. With horror, you’re going to get everything, and if the team behind the film was talented enough, you’re going to get it all arranged in such a way that you won’t forget it any time soon.”
“A lot of people love to be scared,” Conard said. “This is a great opportunity to come and be spooked.”
The festival has had submissions ranging from two minutes in length to 40 minutes, Robenolt said, with themes from cannibalism to creatures.
“We are honored to have so many great short films to select from, which hasn’t made the judges’ jobs any easier,” he said. “Each film displays originality and creativity, and we are excited to create a community in which we can appreciate these works of art.”
Each of the films presents entirely new and different ideas and concepts from a fresh perspective, Robenolt said.
“That is what is so great about Independent Filmmakers,” he said.
The festival’s timing is perfect for Halloween lovers, too, Conard said.
“A lot of people love to keep the Halloween season alive,” he said. “This is a great chance to do that here at the theater.”
Tickets are $13 and must be purchased exclusively through Film Freeway, which is linked on https://www.pointfivefilmfest.com/. Tickets are unable to be purchased at the door, but will be available through the website leading up to the start of the event.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to cindyoherman@gmail.com