SUNBURY — A good laugh won’t cure all your ailments or make all your problems disappear, but data is mounting about the positive things laughter can do, according to the mayoclinic.org.
Laughter has great short-term effects (it can lighten your load mentally) as well as long term effects like improving your immune system, relieving pain, make it easier to cope with difficult situations.
It also helps you connect with other people.
Laughter, as it turns out, is also a great way to support a local volunteer fire department.
The Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a comedy show on Saturday at Route 61 Events, 1437 State Route 61, Sunbury.
Headlining the show will be James Mac and Cher Landman.
Tracy Boyer, Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department secretary, said the show is one of the many ways they raise money throughout the year.
“It’s hard nowadays to get the funds you need when you’re a nonprofit,” she said.
They chose a comedy show because, she said, everyone can use a good laugh.
“People need to get a break from their stressful lives, to go and enjoy themselves and have a good evening,” she said.
Boyer said they started hosting comedy shows because of the interest they generate.
“A lot of people come out to them,” she said. “We’ve had Raymond the Amish Comic and people enjoy him.”
All of the funds raised go towards paying for repairs, gear, and “anything the fire fighters need.
“Repairs in particular are extremely expensive,” she noted.
The comedians for this show are coming from a New Jersey based company, Headspace and Timing, owned by Mac.
The lineup of comics performing at this event each have some connection to a first responder or the military in some way. Mac is a veteran and worked in law enforcement, Jack Cloonan is currently an active, working paramedic on Long Island; Joe Melonas is an Army veteran, Brian Bouche has done numerous shows supporting fire fighters and law enforcement,
Landman is the spouse of a veteran.
“When we do fund raisers we want to make sure we have comics that support those types of organizations,” explained Mac. “We want to make sure we’re not just putting comics in front of people just to put comics in front of people.”
Putting on a good show is only part of what he strives for; Mac also takes pride in choosing the right comics for the right shows.
“I want to make sure everyone is there for the right reasons, and that they support what they’re doing,” he said. “That way, they don’t feel out of place and everybody feels comfortable in there.”
What can the audience expect from this show?
“Whoever comes can know they’re getting professional comics,” said Mac. “These are not hobbyists — they’re getting verifiable funny people who’ve done this for years upon years.”
The comedians are all features or headliners in the NYC comedy circuit and deliver “quality punchlines.”
And while Mac admitted they will undoubtedly “poke a little fun” with their jokes, it will be just that — in fun.
“We want everyone to be able to come in and have fun,” he said. “We want to make sure everyone regardless of sex, age, gender, etc. to know they’re not going to be hazed or ripped on for those topics. Sure, we might have fun, but it isn’t going to be a hateful way.”
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at eventgroove.com. Only 250 tickets for the comedy show will be sold.
Doors open at 6 and the show starts at 7 p.m. Food, drinks, a 50/50 raffle and more will be available for purchase.
Can’t make the show but still want to support the fire department? Donations can be made by mailing a check to Lower Augusta Fire Dept., 1325 Boyles Run Road, Sunbury, PA, 17801. Future fund raisers on the schedule also include another appearance by Raymond the Amish Comic and “Men in Motion,” a Chippendale’s style show that’s proven to be very popular, according to Boyer. For more information on these events, check out the fire department’s Facebook page.