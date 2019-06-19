For the past several years, the Middleburg Revitalization Committee has presented an annual Heritage Festival to encourage the community to celebrate the town’s rich history while also ensuring a bright future.
The fourth annual Heritage Festival will be held this Saturday and will include new activities including a fishing derby and a Chinese auction to raise funds for a new pavilion in Charles Park.
“Our goal is to beautify our town, and in doing so, promote pride and progress,” said
Deborah Troutman, president of the Middleburg Revitalization Committee.
“And we can only continue to do so because of all the support from our businesses in Middleburg and the surrounding communities. We are blessed with so many good people.”
The festival will include at least 50 vendors.
While in the past the festival has offered self-guided walking tours of historical sites and landmarks, as well as a special event on the square, this year’s activities will be centered around Charles Park and the Middleburg pond — “the best assets the town has to offer,” Troutman said. They hope to draw attention to these locations and raise funds for a new pavilion in the park, which they hope to construct and install next spring.
A Chinese auction will be a new addition to the festival this year, with all proceeds going toward the pavilion project.
Committee treasurer Brenda Dombrowski said she has been working with Timberhaven Homes, of Middleburg, to prepare for the project, which is expected to cost approximately $20,000. They are also hoping for in-kind donations from local businesses and are planning on applying for grants.
According to Dombroski, the pavilion will be located next to the existing playground in Charles Park. The park has also gotten other additions in recent years, including a dog park, park benches, and new trees planted just a few weeks ago.
“Little by little we’re trying to beautify that area,” Dombroski said, which they think will make the already well-used park even more popular with local families.
The fishing derby, new to the festival this year, will begin with registration at 9 a.m.; the derby will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troutman said the Middleburg pond will be stocked with blue gills, sunnys and catfish prior to the event. Eric Clark, of Clark’s Wiggly Worm along Troxelville Road, will donate free bait. Age categories are up to 4 years; 5-8 years; 9 to 15 years; and adults. The event, hosted by Middleburg Boy Scout Troop No. 415, is free and is sponsored by First National Bank. There will be prizes for each age category.
The festival will also include free fire truck rides from 9 to 11 a.m., led by Dwayne Hackenberg, chief of Reliance Hose Company No. 1 in Middleburg; rope-making demonstrations; Sheep to Shaw demonstrations; 4-H petting zoo; and a Snyder County Library booth, where information and books will be handed out.
Entertainment will be provided by True Heart at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Joe Kantz, a member of True Heart, said the group is excited to be a part of the event for the first time this year.
“We love to sing Christian country music every chance we get,” he said. “Every song we sing has a message of encouragement and everyone could use more of that today.”
Kantz is also a Snyder County commissioner, so the fact that this festival is celebrating the county seat makes it near and dear to his heart.
“It’s important to remember our past,” he said. “Events like the Heritage Festival are great ways to remind those who lived through it and to teach those who were not yet born. I’m looking forward to seeing everything the committee has put together.”
The Snyder County Historical Society on East Market Street will be open for tours from noon to 3 p.m. Troutman encourages visitors to stop by at this location that is “home to the gallows, which were used for the only hanging in Middleburg,” she said.
The Middleburg Revitalization Committee stand will offer new Diners and Deals cards as well as historical landmark prints contributed by local artists Jim Dippery, Theron Jordan and Bill Clawser. The prints feature landmarks including the Motz log cabin, the First National Bank and courthouse, the old railroad station, the downtown square, a view of East Market Street and the town clock.
Troutman said the committee was formed approximately five years ago, and they are always looking for community members to join their mission.
“We welcome all newcomers and anyone interested in helping Middleburg be the best it can be,” she said.