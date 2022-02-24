Looking for a way to occupy the children this weekend? Here are some fun and educational activities to do in the Valley:
1. Maple sugaring programs will be returning to the Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville, on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors will be directed to the preserve’s sugar shack along the Goose Woods Trail where they will learn about the cultural and natural history of maple sugaring and have the opportunity to experience the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of maple sugaring. The open house is free but donations are welcome. The Montour Area Recreation Commission anticipates that maple products will be available for purchase. More information available at montourpreserve.org/maple-sugaring/
2. Have a budding scientist on your hands? Check out the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg, for its weekly ex-STREAM Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Each week, kids can explore a different STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art or Math) theme where children can participate in an activity, experiment or craft. The program is free with museum admission or membership and is recommended for ages 4 and up. More information is available at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
3. Want to see deadly predators in action? Visit Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, 18628 US-15, Allenwood, to watch a special feeding of their Komodo dragons beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. In captivity, Reptiland’s website says the dragons are typically fed small animals and rarely get to use their “razor-sharp teeth and powerful neck muscles.” In the feeding, guests can watch the dragons exercise these skills while being fed a large animal carcass. Guests are asked to consider the graphic nature of the feeding before bringing small children. But there are other exhibits to explore, if watching Komodo dragons feast isn’t up your alley. Tickets can be purchased at https://reptiland.com/special-events/komodo-dragon-feeding/ and include general admission. Adult tickets for ages 12 and up are $18, children ages 3-11 are $16 and ages 2 and under are free.
4. R.B. Winter State Park, 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, will hold its annual Snowfest Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Head outside to enjoy some winter “adventures” for all ages. Outdoor activities are dependent on weather conditions, but there will be winter crafts, educational opportunities, food concessions, a silent auction and more. More information available by visiting “RB Winter State Park” on Facebook.
5. Want to encourage your children to get crafty? Knack Creative Studio, 569 Mill St., Danville, is hosting open studio at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Kids can explore new materials and make fun art. A variety of materials will be available, including themed art projects. Children of all ages are welcome but recommended for ages 18 months and up. Registration is required and it costs $12 per visit. More information is available at knackcreativestudio.com/open-studio.