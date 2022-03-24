Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend? Here are some activities in the Valley you might enjoy:
1. Montour Preserve, at 700 Preserve Road, Danville, is hosting a Spring Peeper Event Friday from 7-8:30 p.m. While many use robins as a harbinger of spring, another sign is the calls of spring peepers from the wetlands and marshes. The event will start with a lesson on the life and qualities of the tiny tree frogs before venturing outdoors to hear and possibly see them in action. More information is available at www.visitcentralpa.org/events/outdoor-adventure/spring-peepers-at-montour-preserve
2. Herr Memorial Library, at 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, is offering kids ages 5-17 a chance to give life to an old book by upcycling it into something new. The event takes place Saturday during library hours of 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. More information is available by visiting “Herr Memorial Library” on Facebook or going to unioncountylibraries.org/home-page/contact-us/locations/
3. Looking to get your kids involved in gardening and growing their own food? Lewisburg Children’s Museum, at 815 Market St., Lewisburg, is holding an “Easy Pea-sy Garden Workshop.” The program is suggested for ages 6 and up and is Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Participants will build a DIY pea planter and trellis to take home, take part in story time and complete other STEAM activities related to peas. The program is a drop-off program and costs $12 for non-members and $10 for members. Learn more at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/
4. Bloomsburg Children’s Museum is hosting BloomCON Hak4Kidz at Bloomsburg University’s Kehr Union Center. The event is meant for kids ages 7-17 and runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday. The event will have an escape room, and opportunities for participants to learn about coding, ciphers, reverse engineering and useful topics. There is no fee to participate, but advanced tickets are required. More information is available at the-childrens-museum.org/calendar/hak4kidz-2/
5. Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St., Danville, needs help refreshing it’s Kindness Rock Garden while providing an opportunity for children to enjoy the spring weather, if possible, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids can paint kindness rocks, chalk the sidewalks, and possibly get free books and goodies. More information can be found by teaching “Thomas Beaver Free Library” on Facebook or visiting tbflibrary.org/
If you are offering an event or activity that’s fun for the whole family, let The Daily Item know at news@dailyitem.com.