Looking for something to do with your children this weekend? Here are some activities and events around the Valley:
1. All through March, kids ages 3-12 can stop by the West End Library, 45 Ballpark Road, Laurelton, to pick up a handmade birdhouse to take home and decorate. The library will also have an assortment of bags containing decorative items available for children to take home.
2. Dr. Seuss’ birthday was Wednesday and what better way to celebrate the beloved author than by watching a local production based on his work? The Community Theatre League, at 100 W. Third St., Williamsport, will host performances of “Seussical Jr.” as part of the Penguin Project program, which gives individuals with special needs a creative outlet. Audiences will watch as the Cat in the Hat narrates the tale of Horton the Elephant, who is protecting the Whos and an abandoned egg. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, with tickets ranging from $10-$13. More information is available at ctlshows.com/production/seussical-jr/
3. Support local young artists and let children see other young minds’ creative potential at the 6th Annual High School Art Show at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St., on Friday starting at 5 p.m. Area high school students will be showcased in this juried art exhibition. Photography, drawing, painting and collage are all part of the fun and prizes are awarded to the top-scoring artists.
4. Looking for something for your kids to do while you run errands Friday night? Take them to the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, from 6-8 p.m. Friday for Funday Night. The Miller Center will provide various games and activities including basketball, dodgeball, capture the flag, kickball and more. The activities will be formatted in a “tournament” style to reflect the national NCAA basketball tournament that runs during the month of March. Registration is required and the cost varies depending on membership. More information is available at millercenterlewisburg.com.
5. If you’re looking for a place for fun and games, check out Hoopla’s Xtreme Family Fun Center in Shamokin Dam. Prices and activity times vary, but options include mini-bowling, an arcade, trampolines and a Sky Rail Rope Course. Have a little one? Children five and under can play in the Toddler Zone.