Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Have a future astronaut or astronomer on your hands? Head to Gratz Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday for the Lykens Valley Children Museum’s (LVCM) Under the Stars event to celebrate the James Webb Space Telescope. LCVM was chosen to be an “official NASA site” to host events celebrating the groundbreaking Webb Telescope and encourage the next generation of space enthusiasts. The event will feature STEM and art activities centered around the Webb Telescope, stargazing and Penn State Assistant Professor Ashley Villar. For more details, check out www.lykensvalleychildrensmuseum.org
2. The Point Drive In on Route 11 is opening for the season Friday and Saturday. They will be showing “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” and “Scream 6” on one screen and “A Man Called Otto” and “Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods” on the other. Schmagel the Cat — a Valley animal actor who starred in “A Man Called Otto” — will be holding a meet and greet Friday night from 7 to 8 p.m. Movies start at dusk, which is around 8:15 this weekend. Admission is $9 for anybody aged 5 and up. Individuals younger than 5 or older than 100 are free. For more information, visit Point Drive In’s Facebook page.
3. Take the kids out for an early day in the stream with the 12th Annual Kids Trout Derby from 8 a.m. to noon at the Iron Bridge, across from the Middleburg VFW at 1555 Paxtonville Road. There will be free food and drinks and prizes.
4. The Milton Area CTE Programs and SkillsUSA will be holding a Touch-a-Truck event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Milton High School, 700 Mahoning St., Milton. There will be work and emergency vehicles out for children to learn about, as well as food trucks. The cost is $5 for kids aged 12 and older; $2 for children aged 3 to 11 and free for kids aged 2 and younger. For more details, check out the Milton Area School District’s Facebook page.
5. Kid-A-Palooza is back on Sunday at the Whispering Oaks Vineyard, 1306 State Route 61, Sunbury. The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and features live music by The Codi and Joe Show, dancing by Heath’s Gym Dance Crew (HGDC), cookie decorating, crafts and more — the grounds will also be open for kite-flying so families can bring their own kites to take advantage of the wind. There is no admission, however, some concession stands and some activities will be fundraising for the HGDC students. For more information, visit www.whisperingoaksvineyard.com
Have a family-friendly event you want to share? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com