Looking for something for your family to do this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Take your kids out to the ballgame at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. The series kicked off Wednesday and features teams from across the country and globe competing for the title. Admission to the games are free, but you can learn more at www.littleleague.org/world-series
2. Want to have fun while supporting local firefighters? There’s plenty of ways to do so this weekend! The Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company is holding its annual carnival Thursday through Saturday with games, food and entertainment in the church grove just outside of Selinsgrove on Route 204. Carnival grounds open at 5 p.m. nightly. For more information, search “Kratzerville Volunteer Fire Company” on Facebook. Or you can head to the Herndon Fire Company’s annual car show Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Line Mountain Jr./Sr. High School to check out some cool cars. More details are available by searching “Herndon Fire Company, No. 1, Inc.” on Facebook.
3. Journey to Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg for a breath of fresh air and an evening of theatrics. Gaspipe Theatre Company is presenting “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for its annual Shakespeare in the Park at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, search “Gaspipe Theatre Company” on Facebook.
4. Head to the Montour Preserve, 700 Preserve Road, Danville, for the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Walk Paddle Play community event. The day starts at 9 a.m. with Walk with a Doc, followed by a paddle party and a community expo. Want more information? Visit www.gsvcc.org
5. Want to get a glimpse of some of the creative minds around the Valley? Venture to the Exchange ArtFest on the Square in Downtown Bloomsburg on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Local artisans will have their works on display and for sale, as well as live music and plenty of food vendors. There will also be activities for all ages, such as a make-and-take craft at the Bloomsburg Public Library’s booth. Visit exchangers.org/artfest for more details.
Send event details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com