Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these Valley activities:
1. The Northumberland County Fair, at 522 Seven Points Road, Sunbury, continues through Saturday with all sorts of events to entertain. Thursday will include the crowd favorite Mutton Bustin’ contest, Friday features the Pet Costume Contest and Pet Parade. There will pedal tractor pulls and hay bale throwing and stacking contests on Friday and Saturday. Fireworks will end the fair around 9 p.m. All this is on top of agricultural displays and local music acts. To find out times and more, visit nocofair.com.
2. The Weis Center’s 35th season kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. at the Weis Center Plaza, 1 Dent Drive, Lewisburg, for an outdoor concert. Red Baraat will perform its singular sound that merges North Indian bhangra with elements of hip hop, jazz and punk energy. The Exchange’s Art Cart will be on site from 5:30-7 p.m. with special all-ages activities. Bring a blanket or chair. The event is free and more details are available at www.bucknell.edu/life-bucknell/arts-performances/weis-center-performing-arts
3. Got a kid who loves wild life, especially snakes? Take them to the Elias Center, 212 S. 5th St., Mifflinburg, on Saturday at 1 p.m. for The New Jersey Snake Man’s live show. Presenters will share their unique collection of snakes through fun and interactive educational programs. For more details, visit www.mifflinburgpa.com
4. As summer dwindles down, give the kids a breath of fresh air and a chance to see a butterfly habitat on Sunday. The Merrill Linn Conservancy and Wayne and Nancy Stahl will hold a walk to the Stahl’s protected butterfly habitat, where 23 species of butterflies are found. The group will gather at the Stahl property, 7662 Colonel John Kelly Road, northwest of Lewisburg, and will depart at 10:30 a.m. For questions or more information, call the Merrill Linn Conservancy office at 570-524-2959.
5. Want to catch a show before school starts back up? The Community Theatre League, 100 West Third St., Williamsport, is performing Disney’s Newsies the Musical Thursday through Saturday. The show tells the tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy at the turn of the 20th century and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies” who take on publishing giants who are trying to raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense. For information on showtimes and ticket prices, visit ctlshows.com/production/newsies/
Have an event you think would be great for families? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com