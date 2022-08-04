Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Summer is approaching its end, so make sure to enjoy community fairs while they last. The Union County West End Fair is lasting through Saturday at Lincoln Park in Laurelton with plenty of food and games for the whole family. Admission is $5 per person and free for kids under 5. On Saturday, the parade will start at 3 p.m. Learn more details at https://ucwef.com/. Also going on this week is the Fayette Community Carnival in McAlisterville at the Lost Creek Community Park. The carnival concludes Saturday with a car show and parade. More details are available by searching “Fayette Community Carnival” on Facebook.
2. Have a young car enthusiast? Go to Watson Inn’s 50s Cruise In Car Show Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 100 Main St., Watsontown. The show supports local Wounded Warrior programs and features food, music and classic cars. Admission is $10 and more information can by found at https://fb.me/e/25J4rxy8O
3. Beat the heat at Water Day at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St., Bloomsburg. The museum and the Bloomsburg Area YMCA will host Water Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be water slides, games and crafts for kids to enjoy. Admission is $5 and you can find more information at the-childrens-museum.org.
4. Support young entrepreneurs Saturday by heading to the annual Lemonade Day in Northumberland on 2nd and Orange streets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Borough youth will set up themed stands to sell lemonade. Visitors can also buy a 50/50 ticket to vote and help their favorite stand compete for the People’s Choice Award. In addition to the stands, there will be games and activities for children to take part in. Find out more information by looking up “Lemonade Day in Northumberland” on Facebook.
5. Help out a good cause at the SPM Mental Health Awareness Baseball Carnival Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Washies Playground, Danville. The event raises funds for the Jason Gordon and Kyle “Bucky” Kizis memorial scholarships. There will be activities and food to enjoy, as well as a basket raffle. For more information, search “Danville Spm” on Facebook.
Got a family friendly event you want to share? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com