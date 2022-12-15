Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Have some last minute shopping to do? Head to Santa’s Secret Shop at the rear of the Sunbury Market House, 436 Market St., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All items will be priced $10 or less and for a donation, Boy Scout Troop 309 will be wrapping gifts. Want to give your child something sweet? Take them to the cookie decorating station. There will be other specials throughout the market house and there may be a special guest or two stopping by. For more details, go to the Sunbury Market House’s Facebook page.
2. Enjoy cookies cocoa and community with the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority on Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. The festivities will be at the BVRA Nature Studio, 205 Lawrence St., Lewisburg. Bring your camera for pictures with Santa and enjoy a holiday craft while you’re there. Cookie kits will be provided by the Cookie Dude. For more information, search “Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority” on Facebook.
3. Want to fill your children’s heads with visions of sugar plum fairies? The Susquehanna Valley Dance Company will be performing “The Nutcracker” Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m. at the Degenstein Theatre at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. The classic ballet tells the story of Clara, who receives a magical nutcracker doll during her family’s Christmas Eve party. Clara and the Nutcracker travel to the land of the Sweets where Clara is enchanted by the Sugar Plum Fairy and all of her royal subjects. For more details and to purchase tickets, go to svdancecompany.com/performances/nutcracker-2022/
4. Bason Coffee Roasting, 453 Mill St., Danville, will be hosting craft time with Santa from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday. There will also be a special hot chocolate flight so people can sample a selection of delicious drinks. For more details, check out Bason Coffee Roasting on Facebook.
5. Looking for a “wheely” fun time? Roll on over to the Sunset Skating Rink, 2755 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, for the Heights Never Ending Upside Down Party on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. There will be raffles, games, activities, crafts and cake. Don your festive threads for the costume and ugly Christmas sweater contests. Tickets are $11 at the door. Can’t go on Saturday but still want to do a holiday spin on skating? The rink will be hosting Skate with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6.50 and skate rentals are $1.50 for regular skates, $2.50 for speed skates and $3.50 for inline skates. Visit sunsetrink.com for more information.
Have a fun family activity you want to see in the Applause section? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com