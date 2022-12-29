Looking for some things to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Help the children ring in the new year with a celebration that won’t keep them up all night. The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St., Bloomsburg, is holding its fifth annual Countdown to Noon celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be New Year’s themed crafts, games and music by special guest Kerry Kenny. The activities are included in the price of museum admission, which is $7 for anyone older than 12 months old and free for anyone younger. More details are available at the-childrens-museum.org
2. Embrace the winter chill with ice skating! The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, 815 Market St., Lewisburg, will open the ice rink today and Friday from noon to 5 p.m., weather permitting. It is free admission and ice skate rentals, but donations are always welcome. There will also be hot cocoa to warm you up — you should even bring your own mug to enjoy it in. For more information, visit “Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority” on Facebook.
3. If you think it might be too cold outside, check out the Sunbury Ice Skating Rink at the James R. Eister Youth and Community Center, 249 Memorial Drive, Sunbury, for some indoor fun. Public ice skating hours are held Friday 1-3:30 and 7-9 p.m. — this week, the city of Sunbury is sponsoring free skating from 1-4 p.m. as part of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Regular admission prices are $7 for adults; $5 for students and free for anyone under 5 years old and skates are $3 to rent. For more information, search “Sunbury Ice Skating Rink” on Facebook.
4. Take the family to the Bloomsburg Public Library, 225 Market St., at 11 a.m. Saturday for a Frozen New Year’s Eve Party. There will be games, crafts and snacks — and a special visit from Elsa on her way to Arendelle. For more information, visit bloomsburgpl.org.
5. Start the year off with an informative hike Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at State Game Lands in Liberty Township. Montour Area Recreation Commission Director Bob Stoudt; Valley educator and historian, Van Wagner, and Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy Executive Director Renee Carey will lead the 3.4 mile hike while discussing different species of wildlife and trees found in the area and check out historic remnants associated with the nearby Liberty Iron Furnace. Attendees should dress warmly and wear suitable footwear, as well as pack adequate water, snacks and other supplies. For questions or more information, contact Stoudt at 570-336-2060 or RStoudt@MontourRec.com.
Have a family friendly event you want to share? Email ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com