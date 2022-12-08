Looking for things to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Penn Valley Bible Institute, 125 Penn View Dr., Penns Creek, will present its 17th annual Christmas Music at 7 p.m. today through Dec. 10. This year’s production is “Messiah’s Promise.” Tickets are free but are required. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and ticketed seats must be claimed by 6:45 p.m. For more information and to get tickets, visit https://pvbi.edu/
2. Have a child on the autism spectrum or with sensory processing disorders? The Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., holds a special Sensory Friendly Family Night on the second Friday each month. December’s is tomorrow from 4 to 6 p.m. For the program, the museum limits capacity, lowers the lights and sounds and provides adaptive equipment so children with special needs can have a safe and fun experience. The program is free but registration is required, as there is a capacity limit. For additional details and registration, go to lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
3. There will be a Holiday Festival and Christmas Pageant 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 1150 Chestnut St., Kulpmont. Vendors will be set up all day at the Mother Pauline House. Enter a half-price raffle at the Saint Pauline Shrine or grab a bite from one of the food trucks at the Saint Pauline House. Santa will be available for pictures from 3-5 p.m. and children from the Winnie the Pooh Daycare will present a nativity program starting at 5 p.m. at the Saint Pauline Shrine. Luminaries will follow the nativity program. For more information, check out “Holiday Festival and Christmas Pageant” on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/2dMHs2o7m
4. See Santa and enjoy free classic holiday movies at The Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg. Jolly Old St. Nick will visit with the children Saturday between noon and 2 p.m. Afterward, the Campus Theatre will air “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” as part of its holiday lineup. For more information, visit campustheatre.org
5. Lewisburg’s Himmelreich Memorial Library will present “The Christmas Cantata” at 4 p.m. Sunday, featuring an original choral work conducted by Jonathan Walz and accompanied by professional choral arranger Diane Scott. The cantata includes the new 12-minute film based on the children’s storybook, “Christmas of The King.” The program is being held in First Presbyterian, adjacent to the Himmelreich Library, 18 Market St. The event is free and a reception and refreshments will follow. For more details, go to http://thehimmelreich.com/.
Have a family-friendly event you want to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com.