Looking for something for your family to do this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Tap into one of the area’s natural delights at a maple sugaring open house at the Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Montour Area Recreation Commission staff and volunteers will give presentations on the natural and cultural history of maple sugaring. Guests will follow the sugaring process from sap to syrup at the open house. There will also be screenings of “A Visit to a Maple Sugar Farm” at the Environmental Education Center auditorium at the top of every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit montourpreserve.org/maple-sugaring/
2. Join the Bucknell University Society of Women Engineers at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg, as they celebrate National Engineering Week on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Engineering students will lead participants through activities where families can investigate the properties of wind and air as they explore their effects on objects. Families will also build wind detectors and test them using an air cannon and wind tunnel. Program is included with general admission, which is $9 per person aged 2 and older. For additional details, visit https://www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/
3. Explore one of the Valley’s outdoor gems at Snowfest at R.B. Winter State Park, 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Friends of R.B. Winter have organized a day of environmental education activities and visitors can explore the park, including the lake, beach and dam. Organizations will be on hand for guests to learn more about their work. There will also be a silent auction, which will benefit the park. Learn more by visiting www.friendsofrbwinter.org.
4. The Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run is holding a Daddy Daughter Dance for students in grades kindergarten through sixth on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Warrior Run Middle School cafeteria. 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville. Dad isn’t available? Daughters can be accompanied by uncles, grandparents and older brothers who are at least 18 years old. Tickets are $6 for dad and $4 for daughters and are available at the door. More details are available by visiting the Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run’s Facebook page.
5. Valley native Van Wagner will be sharing his story of music, nature and history at the Albright Center for the Arts, 450 Chestnut St., Sunbury, for Sunbury Revitalization Inc. and Albright Center’s Storyteller Art & Music Series at 4 p.m. Sunday. Wagner performs music about local history and life in addition to his work as an educator, coal miner and tree logger. The event is free. To learn more, visit sunburyrevitalization.org
Got a family-friendly event you want to share? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com.