Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Want a family-fun, cultural experience? The Weis Center, 525 Weis Drive, Lewisburg, will present Step Afrika! on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Since its founding in 1994, the group now ranks as one of the top African American dance companies in the U.S. Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional west and southern African dances and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances integrate songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation. Tickets range from $15 to $25. More information and tickets can be found online at bucknell.edu/boxoffice.com. Tickets can also be bought by calling 570-577-1000.
2. Pack up the family and head to the Milton Public Library’s “Take Your Child to the Library Day” on Saturnday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be a book giveaway for ages 18 and under and, from 10-11 a.m., cupcake decorating. The library, located at 541 Broadway St., will have other surprises in store. For more details, visit miltonpalibrary.org.
3. Is your child’s best friend their doll? The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St., Bloomsburg, is having an American Girl Valentine’s Day Party from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Children can have fun and create with friends and their favorite doll in the special event. The program is suggested for children aged 6 and up. Limited spots are available and registration is required. Tickets are $25. Register and find more information at www.the-childrens-museum.org.
4. Want to cheer on the people participating in the Polar Plunge during the Lewisburg Heart of Ice Festival? The Bluebird Atelier, 217 Market St., Lewisburg, is holding a free flag making workshop from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday while supplies last. Families are then invited to join the studio’s giant bluebird puppet at the corner of Market and South Front streets at 1:50 p.m. to walk in the Polar Bear Plunge Parade down to the St. George Boat Launch. For more information, check out Bluebird Atelier’s Facebook page.
5. Get out into nature with a family-friendly hike on Sunday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville. Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) Director Bob Stoudt and MARC staff will lead hikers on a tour to explore sights and sounds of the late winter season. The 4-mile hike will leave from the Environmental Education Center and is estimated to last about 2 and a half hours. For more details, visit the Montour Preserve’s Facebook page or contact Stoudt at 570-336-2060 or rstoudt@montourrec.com
Have a family friendly event you want to share? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com