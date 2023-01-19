Looking for something for your family to do this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Do you have a future game designer on your hands? Head over to the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, for the library’s STEAM Lab with Bloxels. The lab runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Children ages 7 and up will create their own video games using Bloxel, a pixel-based computer gaming program. Registration isn’t required. For more information, visit the Degenstein Community Library’s Facebook page.
2. Is your family getting weary of winter? Escape for some summer fun at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg. There will be several summer-themed activities for the children ages 3-10 to do and you can add to the fun by checking out books to escape in to at home. More details are available at https://unioncountylibraries.org/
3. Want to take the children to a fun movie and lunch? The West End Library, 45 Ball Park Road, is showing “Balto” at noon on Saturday. The movie is about a half-wolf dog who risks his life to deliver vital medicine to a remote Alaskan town, where many children have taken ill. The event is for children ages 3-12 who are accompanied by a guardian. A hot dog lunch will be provided. The event is free, but registration is necessary. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online at https://unioncountylibraries.libcal.com/event/9981170.
4. Have a furry little friend visiting your backyard? Celebrate National Squirrel Appreciation Day at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St., Bloomsburg, by making a squirrel feeder on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The craft is included with museum admission, which is $7 for anyone 12 months and up and free for all those younger. For more information, visit the-childrens-museum.org.
5. Enjoy a National Theatre production in the Valley’s classic Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg, with a special screening of “Jack Absolute Flies again” at 1 p.m. Sunday. The comedy tells the tale of pilot Jack Absolute returning to England in July 1940 after an aerial dog fight to win the heart of Lydia Languish. However, the pilot’s advances take a turn when Lydia wants to be loved on her own terms. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and $10 for students. More details are available at campustheatre.org.
