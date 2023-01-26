Looking for something for your family to do this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Head to the 34th annual Early Bird Sports Expo Thursday through Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairground for activities connected to hunting, fishing, archery and more. A variety of vendors and organizations will be set up all four days, so guests will have plenty to peruse. There will also be activities such as face painting and NERF archery for the younger attendees, laser tag for all ages and paper shoot and 3D archery shoots. The expo runs from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It costs $7 for anyone aged 13 and older, but is free admission for children 12 and younger — and people aged 65 and older can pay $5 on Friday. For more information, visit earlybirdexpo.net.
2. Want to encourage your children to spread a little love and kindness before Valentine’s Day? The Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway St., Milton, will have materials set up until Feb. 11 for guests to create cards to send to residents at the Milton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. While you’re there, enjoy an outdoor game of bingo that lets visitors explore the library grounds and the natural world. Information on the library’s hours and more details are available at miltonpalibrary.org
3. Dads, brush off your dancing shoes and practice your moves after you get tickets for the Daddy Daughter Dance at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs. Though the dance isn’t until Feb. 18 at 5 p.m., tickets are limited, so don’t waste time getting yours. Tickets are $11 for dads, $7 for daughters and $10 for spectators and can be bought at the MACC or by calling 570-658-2276. More information is available by searching “Middlecreek Area Community Center” on Facebook.
4. The Boyer Mennonite Church, 1472 W. Ridge Road, Middlburg, will host a Lego Club on Friday, from 7 to 8 p.m. The club is geared toward children ages 5 to 15, but a toddler-friendly area will be set up so younger children can play with adult supervision. Registration begins at 6:45. For updates or additional information, check the Boyer Mennonite Church Facebook page or call 570-540-6067.
5. Support young local singers and hear some country hits at the Uptown Music Collective’s “Friends in Low Places: The Music of Garth Brooks and the Women of ‘90s Country” Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 220 W. 4th St., Williamsport. Uptown Music Collective is a music education program with students from all around the Valley. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at caclive.com. For more information on the Uptown Music Collective, visit uptownmusic.org
Do you have a family-friendly event you want to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com.