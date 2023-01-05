Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities in the area:
1. Head to the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, from 10 to 11 a.m. for Kitchen Chemistry with the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum Mobile Maker. The activity is meant for kids ages 6-12. The event is part of a series taking place the first Saturday of the month. The program is free, but you have to register. For more information, check out the library’s Facebook page, call 570-286-2461 or email info@degensteinlibrary.org.
2. The Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest is Saturday at the Danville High School, 733 Ironman Lane, with registration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the contest starting at 1. The contest is open to kids ages 8 to 13 and first place, second place and third place trophies will be awarded in each age group. The first place winner in each age group gets to compete in a district contest for a chance to move on to the state competition. For more information, contact the Danville Elks Lodge 754 Hoop Shoot Director Craig Lewis at 570-898-7274 or visit elks.org/hoopshoot.
3. Got a kiddo who loves reptiles and story time? Check out Reading with Reptiles at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, 18628 U.S. Route 15, Allenwood, on Saturday. This month, the book is “I Wanna Iguana” by Karen Kaufman Orloff about Alex, a boy who is writing to convince his mother to let him get a new pet. Story time starts at 11 a.m. and afterword, there will be an animal encounter, a touch opportunity or other hands-on experience for kids to enjoy and a fun activity to take home. The tickets — which include general admission — are $20 for ages 12 and up, $16 for ages 3 through 11 and free for children 2 and under. For more information, visit reptilian.com.
4. If you’re looking for a few days of activities, register your child for the Hogwarts workshops at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, a series of weekly events starting Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 2 W. 7th St., Bloomsburg. The programs are meant for kids ages 8 and up and the class will change each week: Astronomy, Potions and Divination. The cost is $60 and registration is required. More information is available at the-childrens-museum.org.
5. If you’re up for a roadtrip, the PA Farm Show kicks off Saturday and runs until Jan. 14 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. There’s no admission to the event and parking at the facility’s lots is $15. There are daily demonstrations and competitions for activities, including rodeo events on Saturday and Sunday. There are also agricultural displays and culinary competitions — don’t forget to grab one of the farm show’s famous milkshakes or check out the butter sculpture. For more information on times, events or directions, visit www.farmshow.pa.gov/pafarmshow/Pages/default.aspx
Got a fun family event to share? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com