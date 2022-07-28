Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Richfield’s Dutch Days is going on Thursday through Saturday. Held at Richfield’s Basom Memorial Park, this festival celebrates the region’s Pennsylvania Dutch heritage and features live music, food and more. Thursday night, Skyshooter Displays will light up the sky with fireworks sponsored by Register Chevrolet at 10 p.m. There is no admission and you can learn more by visiting www.dutchdays.com
2. Introduce your children to C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” at the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble before the production’s curtains go down. The classic tale transports audiences to Narnia as siblings Susan, Peter, Edmund and Lucy help Aslan defeat the White Witch. There will be performances Thursday at 1 and 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. Tickets are $15 for ages 14 and older, $9 for ages 13 and younger. Find out more information at www.bte.org/
3. Celebrate fictional icon Harry Potter’s birthday at several places around the Valley Saturday. The Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, will be hosting games and crafts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. More information is available by searching “Herr Memorial Library” on Facebook. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is also celebrating the wizard by mixing magic and muggle science from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids can practice making potions, cast spells and learn about magical creatures. Children are also invited to dress up for added fun. The activities are recommended for ages 4 and up and are free with general admission, which is $8 for anyone ages 1 and up. For more details on the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, go to www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
4. Head out to the Susquehanna Valley Watershed Festival Saturday at Cara Park, South 4th Street, Catawissa, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is being held to celebrate the Valley’s natural resources, such as streams, forests, soils, wildlife and people. Activities include tie-dye t-shirts with acid mine drainage, water cycle braclets, duck drop and ring toss, a fly-tying class, plant giveaway and silent auction. There will also be live music all day. Admission and parking are free, but if you need more information, check out www.columbiaccd.org/
5. Give your little girl a special day at a Daddy Daughter Dance on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St., Bloomsburg. Dads, grandpas, uncles or any other special person who fits the role can escort little girls for a magical afternoon with princesses, a red carpet photo shoot, crafts, activities, carriage rides and dancing. It is $40 for a Dad & Daughter ticket, and $10 for an additional daughter ticket. More information is available at www.the-childrens-museum.org/
Have a family-friendly event you want to spread the word about? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com