Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Get prehistoric at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, 18528 US-15, Allenwood, from Friday to Sunday for their annual Dino Days. Dr. Dino will be taking kids on a prehistoric journey through Dinosaurs Come to Life and there will be other Jurassic activities. Tickets are $20 for guests aged 12 and up, $16 for children aged 3 to 11 and free for members and children 2 and younger. For more information, go to reptiland.com
2. Union County kicks off its 4th of July celebrations on Friday with a community gathering at Wolfe Field at 5 p.m., patriotic show and live music at 7 and fireworks at dusk. On Saturday, the festivities continue with the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade in downtown Lewisburg at 10 a.m. followed by a picnic, bands and veteran recognition ceremony at the President’s Grove at Bucknell University. It wraps up on Sunday with a presentation by Parade Marshals Taylor Baldwin Kiland and Judy Silverstein Gray on their book “Unwavering: The Wives who Fought to Ensure No Man is Left Behind” at the Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village Common. For a complete schedule and more details, visit ucveterans4thofjuly.aplos.org/
3.Bring your chairs and blankets to Riverside to watch “A Night at the Museum” under the stars at the Park in Riverside, 415 Dewart St., at dusk on Friday. Boro Life is sponsoring the event and there will be free popcorn and drinks, but guests are welcome to bring their own. Find out more information at riversideborough.org
4. The Summer Sweets and Berry Festival is being held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dries Orchards, 506 W. Mountain Road, Paxinos. The orchard will be loaded up with locally grown produce and area vendors, and there will be walking tours of the packing facility and orchards so families can see where their food comes from. For more information, contact the orchard at driesorchards.com or by calling 570-286-6723.
5. Head to Milton Public Library, 541 Broadway St., for a live reptile show featuring P.T. Reptiles at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Space is limited and registration is required. Doors close promptly at showtime, so guests should arrive at least five minutes beforehand to save their spots. Sign up at bit.ly/2023-mpl-reptiles.
Got a family-friendly event to share? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com