Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Head to Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, 18628 U.S. Route 15, Allenwood, Friday through Sunday for Dino Days. There will be special events happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can join Dr. Dino on a dinosaur expedition and learn about his fossil collection. Paleo Prep Technician Aaron Hill will be there to talk about his work extracting fossilized bone fragments, including Jurassic dinosaur material, from rock and preparing them for study. There will also be opportunities to meet Victor the Velociraptor and chances for children 11 and under to win a Prehistoric Prize Pack. Cost is $20 for ages 12 and up, $16 for 3 through 11 and children 2 and under are free. Ticket prices include museum admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.reptiland.com.
2. Let your kids see Disney’s The Little Mermaid brought to life by local performers at the Community Theatre League, 100 W. Third St., Williamsport. There are shows tonight through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a performance Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ctlshows.com, with prices ranging from $15-23, plus fees.
3. Take your children to the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St., Bloomsburg, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday to learn about Midsummer. Guests will discover what midsummer is, where it is celebrated and have the opportunity to learn some Scandinavian words or complete crafts. The program is included in museum admission. Tickets are $7 for anybody older than 12 months, with children younger than 12 months able to get in free. More details are available at the-childrens-museum.org.
4. Celebrate the start of the new season at the Raymond B. Winter State Park’s Summerfest on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The park, located at 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg, will have special activities and crafts for children. Guests can explore the park and learn about its natural beauty and some live animals may make guest appearances as well. There will also be vendors, outdoor recreation and environmental organizations on hand with displays and activities for all to enjoy. The event is free and more information is available at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/summerfest_2022.
5. End your week in Washingtonville for a history walk with historian and Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski and Montour County historian John Marr. The tour, which starts at 4:15 p.m., will explore the community’s history and its ties to Chillisquaque Creek, visiting landmarks throughout the borough. The walk begins and ends at the Jane E. DeLong Memorial Hall, 1129 3rd St., Danville (Washingtonville). After the walk, head inside the hall for a concert by local musician Van Wagner, who incorporates Valley history and life into his music. It’s a free event, with food and refreshments available for purchase, but there will be donations accepted at the concert. For more information, look up the “Washingtonville Borough” on Facebook.
