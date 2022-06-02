Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities:
1. Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company, 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove, is partnering with SunShine Shows LLC for their second annual carnival today, Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. There will be rides and games, plus fish and chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, hamburgers, french fries and other carnival classics. For more information, search Dauntless Hook and Ladder Fire Company on Facebook.
2. Does your teen want to learn calligraphy? The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum is hosting a workshop for ages 16 and up at 9-11 a.m. Saturday at 1115 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg. attendees will use traditional materials — metal nibs and ink — and experiment with a variety of paper and media. All students will create a finished piece of work. The cost is $60 per person, which includes a workbook and all materials. For more information, visit https://the-childrens-museum.org/calendar/introduction-to-calligraphy/
3. Looking to enjoy the great outdoors this summer? Check out the Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo at Shikellamy State Park Marina, 401 Bridge Ave., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Experts will be teaching on-hand clinics and leading demonstrations and presentations for topics such as hiking, camping, paddling and more. There will also be food trucks and live music. Event is free and more information can be found at susquehannaexpo.com
4. Pack the kids up and head to Kehler Memorial Park, 578 W. Arch St., Shamokin, for Shamokin Band and Orchestra’s carnival fundraiser to help members travel to Disney World. Enjoy food such as cotton candy, snow cones and more. There will be activities for the children to enjoy, including face painting, a petting zoo and balloon animals. To learn more about the event, visit https://allevents.in/shamokin/music-in-the-park-shamokin-band-and-orchestra-carnival/200022159626346
5. You and the family can party like a pineknotter at Northumberland’s 250th Birthday Bash on Saturday and Sunday. There will be events all throughout the borough from noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Audiences of all ages can enjoy entertainment from bands like Kinsey or performers like students from AMK Dance Co. You can see the past come to life with the help of people portraying important figures in Northumberland’s history like Joseph Priestley or Thomas Cooper. Kids can have a blast in the Kids’ Zone, which includes inflatables, rock climbing walls, Euro bungee or take part in the Glow Party. There will also be birthday cake and fireworks. For more details and a complete schedule, visit https://17857.org/event/norrys-250th-birthday-bash/
Got a family-friendly event or activity you’d like to spread the word about? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com