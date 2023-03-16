Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Evangelical Community Hospital will be holding a Children’s Health Fair at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The fair will encourage families to practice healthy habits. Kids should come dressed for physical activities, as there will be games and workshops held throughout the day. Participants are asked to bring a gently-used children’s book for a donation. More information can be found by calling 570-768-3200
2. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., is hosting an Easy Pea-sy Garden workshop from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Children will build a DIY pea planter and trellis to take home, attend story time and do other STEAM activities related to peas. The program is recommended for kids ages 6 and up and is $12 for non-members and $10 for members. Registration is required. More details available at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
3. The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present a sneak peak and discussion of this year’s Theatre in the Classroom production “Park Protectors: The Story of the Buffalo Soldiers and the National Park Service” at noon on Saturday at the Bloomsburg Public Library, 225 Market St. The show is a collection of stories, songs, and accounts woven together to tell the tale of America’s earliest caretakers of public lands. Additional information is available at bte.org.
4. Catch a movie while supporting local artists at the Artisan Alley Fine Arts Gallery’s showing of “Finding Grace,” a crime thriller directed by Shamokin native Matt Spade and staring Valley residents, including Rosalind Kane and Nate Grimes. The gallery, located at 702 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin, will host a screening at 7 p.m. Saturday with concessions available for purchase. Seating is limited, so learn how to get tickets in advance by visiting the Artisan Alley’s Facebook page.
5. Kick off the Easter season Sunday at the Elysburg United Methodist Church, 171 W. Center St., with their Drive Thru with the Easter Bunny from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can see the Easter Bunny and get a goodie bag, plus get their picture taken. More information can be found on the Elysburg United Methodist Church’s Facebook page.
