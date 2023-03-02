Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. The Irish ensemble Danú will be performing at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts at Bucknell University on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The group is known for its high energy performances and a mix of ancient Irish and modern music. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum will also be in the Atrium from 6:30 to 7:15 with crafts for the children, including tie-dye shamrocks, beaded shamrocks and Celtic heart knots. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for subscribers and seniors aged 62 and older, $15 for youth 18 and younger, non-Bucknell students and Bucknell employees and retirees and free for Bucknell students. For more information, visit Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter.
2. Get your reader excited about story time at Kitties with Kiddies at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St. The museum will host the special story time and themed craft from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. as a way to benefit the Animal Resource Center, which is supplying the cats. Space is limited, so adults and children both need to register. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. The $9 ticket includes museum admission. Learn more details and register at the-childrens-museum.org.
3. Welcome March in with Maple Weekend at Faylor Lake, Shale Pit Road, Beaver Springs, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. All are welcome to tour a maple sugar tapping set up and demonstration. Maple syrup snacks will be available by donations. For more information, visit the River Valley’s Maple Syrup Producers Association’s Facebook page.
4. Check out some cool auction prizes and raise money for a community pool on Saturday at the McClure American Legion, 10 Forbes St. The McClure Veterans Memorial Pool will be holding a Chinese auction from noon to 4:30 p.m. with the drawing at 5 and a basket auction starting at 7. There will also be drawings and door prizes. For more information, visit the McClure Veterans Memorial Pool’s page on Facebook.
5. Join Sunbury Revitalization Inc. for an Irish Hooley at the Albright Center for the Arts from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Celtic Wood and Wires will be there from 3 to 5 to play traditional songs and tunes about Ireland and Matthew Dodd will share stories and songs from 2 to 3. The cost is $10 per person. Adults can also enjoy a whiskey tasting for an additional fee. More details are available at Sunbury Revitalization Inc.’s Facebook page.
Do you have a family-friendly event to share? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com