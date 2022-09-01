Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg, is turning 5 years old and to celebrate, the museum will hold Free Fridays starting this week and continuing Sept. 9, 16 and 23. The museum has exhibits geared toward enriching the minds of kids ages 2-10. While the event is open to the public, the museum will be monitoring capacity to ensure the health and safety of guests. For more details, visit lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
2. Slide out of summer at the First United Church of Christ, along Route 522 near Middleburg, on Friday from 6-8 p.m. The church is holding a fellowship night that includes a waterslide and ice cream treats. For more information, search “First United Church of Christ of Middleburg” on Facebook.
3. Head to New Columbia for music and more at the Country Vale Alpacas’s TGIF Concert Friday from 6-8 p.m. Runaway Stroller will be performing and guests can visit with the farm’s 12 alpacas and grab a bite from City Corner Specialty Hot Dogs. Bring a blanket, lawn chair and your own drinks and enjoy the dwindling summer days. Tickets are $20 per person and must be reserved in advance by calling 570-713-8948. The farm is located at 492 Ridge Road, New Columbia. For more information, search “Country Vale Alpacas” on Facebook.
4. Take the family out to the Montour Delong Fairground near Washingtonville for the Montour Antique Farm Machinery Collectors Association’s 31st annual Antique Farm Machinery Show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This weekend event features tractor pulls, games and teeter totters, plus barrel train and hay rides, a food vendor battle and fireworks. For more information, visit the association’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mafmca.
5. Snyder County Tractor Pullers is holding a Kids’ Night on Saturday at the Middle Creek Antique Association, 500 Old Colony Road, Selinsgrove, starting at 4:30-6 p.m. It’s a fun filled night of pulling with chances to win prizes. There will also be food stands available. It’s $10 a ticket and individuals 12 and younger are free. For more information, visit sctpapullers.com or call 570-765-8581.
Have a family-friendly event you’d like to share? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com