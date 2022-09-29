Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. The Bloomsburg Fair wraps up Saturday. The gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m., but the exhibit halls are open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Even if you’ve got your fill of fair food, there’s plenty to explore with acts such as The Tom Randy Band, The Avalons, Into the Spin, Reminisce, Bat Out of Hell PA, the New Individuals, First Columbia Teen Star and more. Or you can check out the daily grape stomping competition or a BMX show. For more information, visit bloomsburgfair.com
2. Ard’s Farm Market is holding its annual Fall Craft Show Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will be on hand with everything from handmade jewelry and pottery. While you’re there, check out the corn maze, pumpkin path and hayride. For additional details, visit ardsmarket.com
3. Grace Reformed Church, 8170 Troxelville Road, Troxelville, is hosting a fall festival from 4-8 p.m. Saturday. Families will have plenty of opportunities for fellowship, food and fun with a bounce house, pumpkin painting, scarecrow making, hayrides and games. For more information, call 570-658-6146
J4. ourney to the Upside Down Bash on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 4:30 p.m. at the Sunset Skating Rink, Shamokin Dam. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at door. The first 50 people get a free snack bar coupon. Proceeds benefit the Shikellamy Theatre Department. For tickets, call 570-286-3760 or email anna@WQKX.com
5. Does your family enjoy a good brawl? Head to the Hummels Wharf Fire Company, 1869 N. Old Trail, on Saturday for PCWA’s Fright Mare Brawl. Former WWE Superstars Erick Rowan and Ricardo Rodriguez will be there to sign autographs and more. There will also be food and toy vendors there. General admission tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased in the Hummels Wharf Fire Company Social Club, by calling 570-933-0370 or by messaging the PCWA Pro Wrestling Facebook page. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and bell rings at 6.
Got a family-friendly event to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com