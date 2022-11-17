Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Head to Williamsport this weekend for the Victorian Christmas. The event runs Friday night to Sunday and includes events such as the Billtown Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. followed by the lighting of the tree at the Green at 6:45 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a holiday market at the YWCA on Fourth Street, tours of Williamsport’s homes, historic buildings and museums, a train expo, music and more. The event concludes on Sunday as the holiday market and train expo continue. For a full schedule of events and activities, visit victorianchristmaspa.com.
2. Want to support local crafters while getting a jump on your shopping this holiday season? Head to the Odd Fellows Barn First Annual Holiday Craft Fair, 10491 River Road, New Columbia, on Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will also be food, drinks and a 50/50 raffle, plus Santa will make an appearance from noon-2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit IOOP Lodge No. 96. For more information, look up “The Odd Fellows Barn” on Facebook.
3. Want to have a magical time with the kids and learn what local 4-H programs have to offer? Head to the Hogwarts Games: Columbia County 4-H carnival on Saturday at 3-8 p.m. at the Industrial Arts building at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. There will be carnival games and snack bar from 3-5 p.m., special activities from 5-6 and a live auction from 6-8 featuring items donated by local businesses and friends of the 4-H program. For more information, search “Columbia County 4-H Carnival” on Facebook.
4. Help your children get in the holiday spirit at Little Addy’s Cafe, 314 Market St., Sunbury, on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. Kids can make ornaments and decorate Santa’s Christmas Tree in Cameron Park. There will be free cookies and hot cocoa for participants. For more information, call or text Victoria Rosancrans at 570-975-5951.
5. Take the family to the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) fall concert on Sunday at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, to hear young musicians from all over the Valley including: Beavertown, Danville, Hughesville, Lewisburg, Middleburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Mount Pleasant Mills, Muncy, Richfield, Watsontown, Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam. The concert is titled “Sing, Sing, Sing” and features songs for all ages, including “How Can I Keep From Singing,” “Sing” from Sesame Street, “Sing a Rainbow” and “Do-Re-Mi.” Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children aged 5 and under. You can get tickets at SVCMusic.org, by calling 570-547-0455 or at the door.
Got a family-friendly program you want to spread the word about? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com