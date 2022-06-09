Looking for things to do with your family this weekend? Check out these options around the Valley:
1. The Dirty Grin Mountain Bike Festival is returning to Hess Recreation Area, 843 Meadow Lane, Danville, Friday through Sunday. The event is a celebration of mountain biking and features clinics to help bikers advance, games, yoga and plenty of opportunities to relax and enjoy local musicians. Prices range from $10-25 for youth passes and $30-50 for adult passes, plus extra for coaching clinics. More information is available at dirtygrinmtbfestival.squarespace.com/
2. Race to Williamsport for the International Soap Box Derby Saturday, at Brandon Park, Market Street. The opening ceremony is at 8:30 a.m. and races begin at 9 a.m. There is no cost to watch. More information is available at www.soapboxderby.org/williamsport.aspx
3.Caleb Wertz will be at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 South 5th St., Sunbury, at 10 a.m. for a special mermaid story time on Saturday. Take your child to enjoy the tale and pick up some books to read together over the weekend. Find out more information by visiting “Degenstein Community Library” on Facebook.
4. Venture out to the Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville, on Saturday for the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum’s Paddle the Preserve fundraise. The event will feature an on-the-water scavenger hunt starting at 10:30 a.m.. When the hunt and paddling end, enjoy a picnic lunch and live music by Allan Combs II. There will also be crafts and a special dinosaur adventure. Families can bring their own boat or rent one from the Riverside Adventure Company when they purchase tickets through the museum. Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 for a child under 18. Visit https://bit.ly/bcm-paddlepreserve to buy tickets.
5. Head to the Historic Warrior Run Church, 41 Warrior Lane, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday for the Warrior Run-Fort Freeland Heritage Society’s 40th annual Strawberry Festival. There will be music and ice cream. It’s free admission and more information can be found at freelandfarm.org.
Do you have a family-friendly event you think we should know about? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com