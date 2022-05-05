Looking for something fun to do with your family? Check out these activities in The Valley:
1. You and your family can get your geek on at the second annual Bloomsburg AlphaGeekCON, at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Industrial Building, 620 W. 3rd Street, Bloomsburg, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted in partnership with the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum and TheGeekGrid Studios, AlphaGeekCON is about family-friendly learning through cosplay, video and board games, cartoons and other geeky educational entertainment. Spend the day discovering cosplay, arts and crafts and more with panels, speakers, workshops, shows and products in the field of geek play and “edutainment.” It is $5 admission, but for $10, you can get a ticket and swag bag. For more information, visit www.alphageekcon.com. Want to introduce your children to the action-packed world of comic books? Head to Comics Metropolis LLC, 26 S. Third St., Lewisburg, for Free Comic Book Day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday. Free Comic Book Day is a nationwide effort to attract new readers to independent comic book stores by offering free titles from publishers such as DC Comics, Marvel and other companies. Comics Metropolis will have a one-free-item per person limit without a purchase or a 10-free-item limit per person with a purchase. Find out more by visiting “Comics Metropolis LLC” on Facebook.
2. Want to visit a hidden gem in the Valley? Head out to T&D Cats of the World, 363 Mountain Road, Penns Creek this weekend to tour the rescue facility’s menagerie of animals. T&D’s is open Saturdays and Sundays in May from noon to 6 p.m. but no one is admitted after 5. It is $10 cash for admission, but guest are encouraged to pack a lunch for the picnic area or pick up cold drinks and ice cream from the gift shop. For more details, including rules and a list of animals, go to tdscats.com/visit
3. Interested in learning local history with your family? Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble will present “Patchworks: Life & Legends of the coal towns” Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bamse Coffee, 150 E. Lincoln St., Shamokin. Patchworks is an uplifting collection of stories, songs and first person narratives woven together illustrating life in the mine patch. Admission to the show is free. For more information, look up “GoShamokin” on Facebook.
4. Add a little magic to your day at the Fairie Festival at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 109 Carroll Road, Rockefeller Township, on Sunday at 11 a.m. There will be vendors selling handcrafted items or food, plus music from Knorrwood, Miss Canteloupe and the Tartan Terrors. Meadow Perry will be on hand to enchant all with her bubble magic and authors Heather Fries (Enya and the Leprechaun Wars) and Silver Ravenwolf will be there. The event is held to benefit local animal shelters. Tickets are $10 for children under 10 and $20 for adults over 10. Learn more information by visiting “Fairie Festival at Spyglass Ridge Winery” on Facebook.
5. Hit the streets on Sunday for a River Road Holiday in Lewisburg. River Road, north of Lewisburg from Water Street up to Winter Farm Lane, will be shut off to vehicle traffic from 1-5 p.m. so people can ride their bikes, roller skate or even enjoy a leisurely stroll to enjoy the water front. Parking is available at Wolfe Field. Earl’s Bicycle Shop will be on hand to offer complimentary bike safety checks all day. Seven Mountains Audubon Chapter will hold binocular and spotting scope lessons. The Bojo Bujo Clown Show will present “The Birthday Party” at 2 p.m. and Salamander Yoga will host Yoga on the River at 3 p.m. For more details, check out Lewisburg Neighborhood’s Facebook page.
Have a family-friendly activity? Let the Daily Item know at news@dailyitem.com