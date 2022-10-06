Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. The Fremont Fire Department is holding its annual Apple Harvest Festival Thursday through Saturday at the Fremont Social Hall, 299 Millrace Road, Mount Pleasant Mills. On Thursday and Friday, the grounds will open at 5 p.m. and hayrides are scheduled for 7 and 8 p.m. On Saturday, there will be an all you can eat breakfast from 7-10 a.m. and live music in the afternoon. There will also be a Car, Truck and Bike Show and a Chinese Auction drawing. For more details, visit allevents.in/richfield/fremont-apple-harvest-festival-and-car-show/200023296102428
2. Want a night to yourself while the kids have fun? The Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., is holding a Kids Night at the Museum from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday. Kids ages 6 to 12 years old are invited to explore exhibits, take part in special programming and have pizza and a movie. Cost is $25 for the first child and $15 for each additional child. Registration is required. Learn more details at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
3. Susquehanna Valley Event Center, 205 Airport Road, Selinsgrove, is hosting Keepers of the Flame Music Festival, a day of music and fellowship to pay tribute to Christopher Ehrsam, who passed in 2021. Local music groups such as Willie Jack and the Northern Lights, Mysterytrain and Odd Pocket Selector will be performing Saturday at 4 p.m., with gates opening at 3 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring a small table to display memories of their loved ones who have passed. For more information, including prices, visit sveventcenter.com
4. Kingdom Kidz Inc. will be presenting a black light puppet show with free popcorn and a drink at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Kingdom Kidz Puppet Home, 11 E. 3rd St., Watsontown. After the presentation, there will be puppet making, crafts and more. Children ages 3 and under are free. Call the Kingdom Kidz Inc. office at 570-838-3133 for a free voucher to attend, otherwise it is $3 for the presentation and $7 for the entire afternoon.
5. Moms, grandmas, aunts and others can enjoy a special time with their boys at the Mom & Son Dinosaur Brunch at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St., on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees will get to meet Tank and Vader from Pennsylvania Dinosaurs during a brunch buffet. There will also be bounce houses, face painting and tractor rides, plus dina-themed activities. Find prices and registration at the-children-museum.org