Looking for something to do with the family this holiday weekend? Check out these events around the Valley:
1. The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd., is setting up a life-size Candy Land game in the Exploratorium for kids ages 3-12 to play. The game will be set up Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. While there, families can spread a little extra warmth by donating new scarves, caps and mittens for the library’s Mitten Tree — collected items will be given to children in need. Families can also check out the books and movies the library has to offer, to enjoy over the holiday break. For more information, visit “Public Library for Union County” on Facebook or go to unioncountylibraries.org.
2. Get into the holiday spirit this weekend by admiring some amazing holiday light displays in the Valley. Knoebels is kicking off its Joy Through the Grove Christmas Light experience on Friday, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. nightly until New Years’ Eve — The only days the display won’t be open is Dec. 24 and 25. There are more than 15 miles of string lights and more than 400 light up pieces on display around the park and campground. More information is available at knoebels.com. Little Mexico Campground in Milton is also opening its drive-thru Valley of Lights display this weekend. The display is open 5:30-8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:30-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 30, except for Christmas Day. Learn more information on the “Little Mexico Campground” Facebook page.
3. Tharptown Christmas Display, 713 Center St., Coal Township, is also kicking off the season with its annual festival on Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. In addition to the light display, there will be a Candy Cane Hunt with Santa’s elves, meet and greets with Spiderman, Bluey, Dora the Explorer and more. Santa will arrive around 6 p.m. to light the display. For more information, search “Tharptown Christmas Display” on Facebook.
4. Head to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds’ Industrial Building on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Winterfest. More than 150 craft vendors will be set up so parents can get some holiday shopping done while families enjoy entertainment from Valley dancers, 4-H clubs and more. There will also be a Chili Cook Off and a Parade of Lights on Friday and carriage rides, photos with Santa, and a puppet show on Saturday. More details are available at bloomsburgfair.com/winterfest
5. Welcome Santa to Sunbury at the annual parade and tree lighting ceremony at Cameron Park on Friday at 6 p.m. The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Raspberry Avenue, then travels onto 10th Street until it turns onto Market Street, where Santa and Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious will light the tree before Santa will visit with the children in the Santa House. There will also be free hot chocolate and cookies, a live reindeer display and craft and food vendors. For more information, check out the Sunbury Litefest Committee on Facebook. For a list of where children can see Santa this holiday season, go to dailyitem.com
Got a family-friendly event you think we should know about? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com