Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Local markets are joining in on the Halloween fun this weekend. Lewisburg Farmers Market, 499 Fairground Road, will be hosting a Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music, chicken BBQ, pumpkin painting and trick or treating. For further details, search “Lewisburg Farmers Market” on Facebook. Or if you’re closer to Danville, go to the Ferry Street Growers’ Market, 330 Ferry St., from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for the Danville Area Arts annual Healthy Halloween. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes to pose in front of the Halloween backdrop and tag @danvilleareaarts on social media to be entered to win a prize. There will also be games and fun activities and the first 100 children to visit will get a free treat. Learn more at Danville Area Art’s Facebook page.
2. Got a train enthusiast in your family or want to learn about one of Northumberland County’s historic industries? Head to the Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine and Steam Train, 20th and Oak streets, Ashland, for a tour to explore the mine or take a train ride to learn about strip mining. The facility operates on Saturdays and Sundays until Oct. 31, so time is running out until it closes for the season. For prices, hours and details, visit http://pioneertunnel.com/attractions/.
3. Journey out to Penns Creek for T&D’s Trek & Treat on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Visitors can don their Halloween costumes to check out the animal enclosures and there will be a scavenger hunt. The zoo is located at 363 Mountain Road, Penns Creek, and the cost is $10 for ages 3 and up. For more details, search “T&D’s Cats of the World” on Facebook.
4. Take the kids to Northumberland for the annual Fall Festival Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Second Street Community Center, 175 Orange St. There will be free crafts and games. Children can win fun prizes for the funniest, scariest, cutest, most creative and best group costume. While there, build a scarecrow to be displayed around the playground — festival organizers will provide the forms, clothes, straw and other elements, so attendees just need to bring their creativity. There will be a treasure hunt drawing at 5:45 and costume judging starts at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Noelle Long at 570-412-4072.
5. Pack the kids into your vehicle Saturday night from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for Grayson View’s annual Haunted Drive Thru at 29 Grayson View Court, Selinsgrove. Attendees can enjoy ghosts, goblins, animatronics and more from safe and socially distanced environment. Every child attending will receives treats throughout the event. If weather doesn’t permit, the haunted drive thru will be rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Learn more information at https://allevents.in/selinsgrove/200023314071038.
