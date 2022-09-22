Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these Valley activities:
1. Journey over to Snyder County for fairs this weekend! The Beaver Community Fair in Beaver Springs is winding down this weekend, so go over Thursday, Friday and Saturday for truck and tractor pulls, to fill up on fair foods or to check out the numerous agriculture and livestock exhibits put together by Valley residents. If you’re going Saturday, go over to the stage at 1 p.m. to watch the annual Fair Queen pageant. For more information on schedules and admission, visit beaverfair.org. You can also head to Selinsgrove on Saturday for the Selinsgrove Market Street Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event features performances from the Selinsgrove Area High School Marching Band, the Selinsgrove Dance Studio, Burns Tae Kwon Do and more. There will also be crafters, food stands and games. For more information, visit https://selinsgrove.net/play/selinsgrove-market-street-festival/
2. Knoebels is open for its final weekend of regular operations before it closes and reopens for the Hallo-Fun Weekends on Oct. 7. The park will be open Saturday from noon-8 p.m. and Sunday noon-7 p.m. On Saturday, guests who buy one Ride All Day Pass get a free pass to use in May 2023. More information on hours, prices and rides is available at knoebels.com.
3. Drive over to the Milton Area High School, 700 Mahoning St., Milton, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a Touch-A-Truck event. There will be food trucks, work and emergency vehicles on site for kids to climb into and learn about. It is $5 for kids 12 and older, $2 for children between the ages of 3-11 and free for children 2 and under. For more details, visit “Milton Area School District” on Facebook.
4. North Central Bikers is hosting a Back-to-School Skating Party with the help of local sponsors at Sunset Skating Rink, Shamokin Dam, on Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Admission and basic skate rentals are covered for anyone ages 17 and younger. The event will feature a message of respect and being kind to your peers. For more details, search “North Central Bikers — PA” on Facebook.
5. Put on your archeologist hat and join the Merrill W. Linn Land & Waterways Conservancy for a Community Fossil Dig from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday at the Spring Township Fossil Pit, Shale Pit Road, Beaver Springs. The site contains 390-million-year-old marine fossils because the area was once an inland sea with living species of brachiopods, crinoids, trilobites, corals and bryozoans. The Geology experts from Bucknell University, Lycoming College and the Pennsylvania Geological Society will be on hand at this free event to help collect and identify fossils found. People participating should wear appropriate clothes, bring water and have sun and eye protection. For more information, go to https://linnconservancy.org/2021/10/community-fossil-dig-is-back/
Got a family-friendly event to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com