Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Check out these options in the Valley:
1. Bundle the kids up and head to the Point Drive In, 3569 Point Township Dr., Northumberland, for movies on Friday and Saturday nights. Admission is $8 per person, but free for children 3 and under or individuals over 100. Movies start at dusk, around 8 p.m., but the box office opens at 6:30 p.m. Audiences should make sure they have a working FM radio. For more information, visit “Point Drive In” on Facebook.
2. Venture out to the Montour Preserve, 700 Preserve Road, Danville, Saturday morning to learn about the United States’ national bird. A pair of bald eagles has been nesting at the preserve. There will be an indoor presentation at 9 a.m. on the species’ history and connection to Pennsylvania before a walk to look for the eagles and other wildlife. For more information, visit montourpreserve.org
3. Take your children to the YMCA for the 30th anniversary of Healthy Kids Day Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the public at any Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, such as Milton, Mifflinburg and Sunbury. There will be freebies, vendors, kids’ activities, obstacle courses and more. To learn more, visit https://www.gsvymca.org/ and select a facility.
4. Pack up the family and head to Knoebels’ Amusement Resort for opening weekend of its 96th season. The park is open noon-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. You can purchase Ride All Day passes online at $40 or $27 for individuals under 48 inches tall or buy them at the park for $45 or $32 for individuals under 48 inches tall. For more information, visit knoebels.com
5. Got a history buff on your hands? Take them on the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum’s “Scandals and Scoundrels” walking tour Sunday. The 1.5 mile tour takes guests through Mifflinburg and shares stories straight from the pages of the Mifflinburg Telegraph around 150 years ago — tales that range from silly to shocking. The 90-minute tour departs from the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, 598 Green St., Mifflinburg, at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $10 but are limited. They can be purchased online at the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum’s Facebook page or in person at Tack Room Inc., 6506 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. If you have questions, email msulliva@pct.edu.
Have a family friendly event or activity? Let the Daily Item know at news@dailyitem.com