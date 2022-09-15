Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Three Valley festivals are wrapping up this weekend. The McClure Bean Soup runs Thursday through Saturday, with nightly entertainment and contests daily — see more information at mcclurebeansoupfair.com. Or head to the Milton Harvest Festival’s Pops Concert Thursday at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s UMC, with tickets costing $5 for kids and $8 for adults — You can also head to Broadway and Bound avenues Saturday morning for vendors, and the parade at 1 p.m. More details are available at miltonharvestfestival.com. And the final festival wrapping up Saturday is the Freeburg Firemen’s Carnival, with a parade Thursday night at 7 p.m. Find out more details at “Freeburg Fire Company Events” on Facebook.
2. Learn about monarch butterflies and their migration at the Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville, at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The program will also educate on why the insects are endangered and how people can help keep the population around. More information is available by searching “Montour Preserve” on Facebook.
3. Central PA Vintage Iron Club is holding its 17th annual Vintage Iron Fall Festival Friday through Sunday at the Union County West End Fairgrounds. There will be tractor parades and pulls, plus craft vendors and kids activities. Stop by Saturday night for the tractor Glow Parade. For more information, search “CPVIC Vintage Iron Fall Festival & Tractor Pulls” on Facebook.
4. Kick off fall at Rorhbach’s Farm, Route 487, Catawissa, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families can pick their own pumpkins out of the Rohrbach patch, then do the corn maze or apple slingshot. There will also be a play land, balloon art and face painting for the children. Get more details at rohrbachsfarm.net
5. Want to explore an outlet for your child’s nonstop energy? USA Ninja Challenge, 700 N. 4th St, Sunbury, is holding a grand opening celebration from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, which gives Valley families insight into what the business has to offer as a gym and birthday party venue. The facility is designed to give kids and teens a physical fitness program that incorporates balance obstacles, tumbling surfaces and specialized ninja training equipment — such as warp walls, cargo nets, slack lines and more. For more information, look up “USA Ninja Challenge — Sunbury, PA” on Facebook or go to https://www.ninjasunbury.com/.
Email details of your family-friendly events to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com.