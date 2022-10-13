Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Hit the ice at the Sunbury Ice Rink’s open skate times this weekend. The rink, James R. Eister Youth and Community Center, 249 Memorial Drive, Sunbury, invites the public to ice skate on Fridays from 7-9 p.m., Saturdays from 1-3:30 and 7-9 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-3:30 p.m. Admission is $7 per adult, $5 per student and children 5 and under are free. Skate rental is $3. For more information, search “Sunbury Ice Skating Rink” on Facebook.
2. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., is holding a Sensory Friendly Family Night on Friday from 4-6 p.m. The museum will limit capacity, turn down sounds and lights and provide adaptive equipment so children on the autism spectrum or with sensory processing disorders can enjoy a safe and fun experience. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is sponsoring the program, so it is free, but registration is required for every family member attending. Register at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
3. The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. 7th St., is having Harry Potter Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids can dive into the world of Harry Potter by taking their own potions and muggle studies classes and get sorted into a Hogwarts house. There will also be horcrux hunting, quidditch matches and more. The event is $7 for children and adults, which includes with museum admission but you must register online at the-childrens-museum.org.
4. The Trevorton Fall Festival is being held Saturday at the Recreation Area. A parade, forming at Greenwood and Shamokin streets, will begin at 11 a.m. The festival starts at noon. There will be a corn hole tournament, food and craft vendors, games and more. Heath’s Gym Dance Crew will perform from 3-4 p.m., and Memory Lane will be performing from 1 p.m. until the fireworks begin at dusk. For more information, call Christie at 570-975-7688. In the event of rain, the fall festival will be held Sunday.
5. Head to the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville on Saturday for Halloween Havoc Demolition Derby and Car Cruise. The event starts at 1 p.m., but gates open at 7 a.m. Adult tickets are $20 and kids 5-11 are $10. Rain date is Sunday. For more details, visit https://bentmetalmotorsportsllc.com/
