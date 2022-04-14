Looking for some family fun this weekend? Check out these Valley activities and events:
1. Want to spend a magical time with your child? The Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg, is holding fairy garden workshops Friday from 1-1:45 p.m. and 2:15-3 p.m. The workshop is great for both children and adults to explore the endless possibilities of these wonderful fairylands. Kids and adults alike can register to create a fairy garden out of a birdhouse, fake succulent plants (so the garden never withers), terra cotta base and more. The cost is $10 a person and the activity is recommended for children ages 4 and older. Learn more at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
2. Head out to the Montour Preserve, 347 Preserve Road, Danville, from 8:30-10 a.m. for an early morning bird walk Saturday. With the change of seasons, winter migrating birds are returning to their summer nesting grounds. Join Jon Beam, Montour Area Recreation Commission director and naturalist, as he journeys along one of the preserve’s trails at an easy pace to look and listen for bird activity. Dress for the weather and bring a pair of binoculars if you have them. For more information, visit montourpreserve.org.
3. Enjoy a few more festivities before the holiday by taking your children to one of the many Easter egg hunts going on throughout the Valley this weekend. To find out where you can go, check out the calendar.
4. Start your Saturday with a blast, thanks to the Degenstein Community Library and the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. Children ages 6-12 can build a light-up slingshot rocket at the Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury, at 10:30 a.m. The activity is free, but participants must sign up. For more information, call the library at 570-286-2461.
5. Have some fun at Country Vale Alpacas, 492 Ridge Road, New Columbia, on Saturday for its Spring Fling. Visit the organization’s 12 friendly alpacas for free or buy a $2 treat bag to feed them from 2-4 p.m. There will also be Easter activities for the entire family and the farm store will be open. More information, look up “Country Vale Alpacas” on Facebook.
