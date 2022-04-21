Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these events and activities in the Valley:
1. Do you need to entertain your children for a few hours Friday? Sign them up for Kids Night at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Children ages 6-12 years old are invited to explore exhibits, experience special programming and enjoy pizza and a movie. Cost is $25 for the first child and $15 for each additional child. Registration is required in advance at https://www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org/shop/c/p/Kids-Night-at-the-Museum-42222-at-430-pm-730-pm-x62120824.htm or call 570-768-4914
2. Grab the kids and your fishing pole for the Forest House Hotel’s annual Kids Fishing Derby 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The free event is open to children 12 and under. Throughout the day, there will be prize giveaways, free outdoor goodies, cash prizes to children who catch tagged fish plus free hot dogs, soda, chips and cookies. The child who catches the largest fish will receive a free mount. The event will be held at Forest House Hotel’s three ponds, 10410 Buffalo Road, Mifflnburg. To find out more information, visit foresthousehotel.wixsite.com
3. Let your kids learn about raptors — the birds, not dinosaurs — for Earth Day. Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, 18628 US-15, Allenwood, is hosting Birds of Prey Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Several falconers will be on site to teach visitors about species such as golden eagles, gyrfalcons, Harris’ Hawk and more. Guests can see the birds up close and for an additional $20, get their picture taken with either Darwin the great horned owl or Simon the cockatiel. An adult ticket for ages 12 and up costs $20 while it costs $16 for ages 3 through 11 and is free for ages 2 and under. Admission includes general admission to the zoos other exhibits. For more information, visit https://reptiland.com/ Want to learn more about falconry? Head to the Joseph Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland, Saturday at 2 p.m. for a free demonstration and Q&A with falconer Mike Dupuy. More information available at joseph-priestley-house.org/events/
4. Celebrate Earth Day at the second annual Chalk the Walk in Danville on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can stop by the Danville Business Alliance, 620 Mill St., for rules and chalk before picking an open space to draw what the environment means to them. When finished, snap a photo and tag #danvilleareaarts for the chance to win a $25 Beiter’s gift card.
5. Embrace creativity and imagination at the Bloomsburg Children Museum’s Mini Maker Faire on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2 W. 7th St., Bloomsburg. The free event celebrates arts, crafts, engineering, food, music, science and technology projects and the Do-It-Yourself mindset. It’s for people who enjoy tinkering and making things. Craftsmen, artisans, performers and more will be at the fair. For more information, go to https://the-childrens-museum.org/
Have a family friendly event? Let The Daily Item know at news@dailyitem.com.