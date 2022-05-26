Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend? Check out these events in the Valley:
1. Head to the Southside Fire Company Carnival, 270 Avenue D, Riverside, for its annual fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Enjoy rides, games and dinner while you support Valley firefighters. There will also be live music by DRIVE on Friday and Lucky Afternoon on Saturday. For more information, look up “Southside Fire Company” on Facebook.
2. Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. 5th St., Sunbury, is holding a Make a Friend Friday from 1-2:30 p.m. The library will provide games, puzzles and all kinds of activities for children to play and socialize with other kids. Fore more information, call Degenstein Community Library, 570-286-2461.
3. Braiden and the Scalysites critters will be at Rohrbach Farm Market, Bakery and Gift Shop at 240 Southern Drive, Catawissa. There will be several presentations where children can meet and learn about different types of reptiles, starting with a presentation at 1 p.m. for individuals with special needs and abilities so they can enjoy a quieter, spacious environment. Regular presentations will be held at 2 and 2:30. There will also be games and crafts. The event is free, but donations to cover the animals’ food costs is accepted. Zarko Hill Craftery will also be holding a Dinosaur Dig Soap making class from noon-1. Participants can hide their own dinosaur inside a bar of soap and add a scent of their choice. Registration is required as class sizes are limited and cost $6 per class. For more information, visit https://www.rohrbachsfarm.net/
4. Want to have a monster weekend? The Renegade Monster Truck tour is roaring into the Selinsgrove Speedway, 330 Pennsylvania 35, Selinsgrove, on Saturday with shows starting at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Participating trucks include Stinger Unleashed, Toxic, Monster Patrol, Bear Foot and Buckshot, plus freestyle motocross. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. with for pre-show track parties with chances to see the trucks up close, play in the Renegade Wreck-Pit, color in the creation station and more. Ticket prices vary, but range from $10-30 for general admission. For more information, visit https://renegademonstertrucktour.ticketspice.com/2022-selinsgrove-pa---selinsgrove-speedway
5. The Union County Historical Society will hold tours of the Dale-Engle-Walker House Sunday at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Kids can learn local history as they explore the 18th-century house and the Kantz Log Cabin or replica wagon shed. Tours are free, but donations are accepted. For information, contact the historical society at 570-524-8666 or info@unioncopahistory.com.
Have a family-friendly activity? Let The Daily Item know at news@dailyitem.com