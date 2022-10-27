Looking for something for the whole family to do this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Several Valley communities are holding Halloween parades into next week. Danville’s parade is tonight at 7 p.m. starting at Wall Street and heading toward Mill Street. Mount Carmel is holding theirs at 11 a.m. Saturday, starting at 6th and Oak streets. The Watsontown Business Alliance will be holding its Halloween Parade on Elm Street starting at 6 p.m. Monday at the 8th Street Park and moving down Elm Street to end at Watsontown Memorial Park.
2. Buffalo Valley Antique Machinery Association is hosting fun spooky hayrides on Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at 8030 West Branch Highway in Lewisburg on Route 15 North across from Sheetz. There will be concessions available for purchase. Tickets are free for ages 5 and younger, $5 for kids ages 6-12 and $7 for anybody older than 12. For more information, visit “Buffalo Valley Antique Machinery Association” on Facebook. Bannerville Fire Company, 7547 Stage Road, McClure, is also having a haunted hayride Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 for individuals aged 18 and older, $8 for teens between 13-17 years old, $6 for ages 6 to 12 and free for anyone 5 and younger. Visit Bannerville Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page for more details.
3. The Danville First Baptist Church will be holding a Fall Festival on Saturday at 1 p.m. at 12 Brookside Drive, Danville. There will be live music, hayrides, obstacle courses, hot dogs, hamburgers, hot apple cider and cocoa, corn hole games, a gospel tent, an area for little kids and more. For more information, visit the Danville First Baptist Church’s Facebook page.
4. Sunbury Station, 100 N. 3rd St., is holding a “Halloween at the Station” event Saturday, featuring games and candy for kids, free popcorn and hot dogs. The event is 3-8 p.m. with a costume contest at 6:30. The Third Wind Cafe will be open and North Shore Railroad will have giveaways and discounted merchandise. The Sunbury Station will also have sales. For more details, visit The Sunbury Station’s Facebook page.
5. Spring Ridge Stable, 12416 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, is hosting a Stall Scramble from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Practically a trunk or treat but on a farm, the horse stalls will be decorated and people will be handing out candy. For more information, visit Spring Ridge Stable’s Facebook page.
