Looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Take your kids to “A Year with Frog and Toad: A Family Friendly Musical” at the Alvina Krouse Theatre 226 Centre St., Bloomsburg, from Thursday to Sunday. The production is based on the books by Arnold Lobel and audiences will join Frog and Toad — along with their friends Mouse, the Squirrels, the Moles, Snail and others —in a story about an all-seasons friendship. There are performances at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday, as well as a 1 p.m showing Saturday and a 3 p.m. showing Sunday. It is $12 per adults and $8 for students, seniors and children. For more information, visit https://www.bloomu.edu/bu-players
2. Stack’d Fit and Clever Crow’s Milk and More are holding a belated grand opening celebration for their first anniversary on Saturday at 513 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, starting at 8 a.m. with a free public class. There will also be a Touch-a-Truck from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., pumpkin painting and smashing, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, prizes, giveaways and more. Check out Clever Crow’s Milk and More or Stack’d Fit’s Facebook pages for more details.
3. There will be a fundraiser going on at Every Occasion Venue, 100 N. Main St., Middleburg, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to raise money for Ella Schultz. Ella suffers from seizures and her family is seeking stem cell therapy as a treatment, which is not covered by insurance. There will be several vendors set up — including Scentzy, Papperazzi and more — as well as a gift basket and silent auction, plus face painting and balloon animals for children. More details at https://allevents.in/middleburg/ellas-miracle-vendor-event-fundraiser/200023515455306
4. Have a budding naturalist on your hands? The annual autumn waterfowl migration is underway and the Montour Preserve is hosting a walk so visitors will have the opportunity to observe ducks, geese and other water birds as they migrate south for the winter. The walk is from 9. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the preserve, located at 700 Preserve Road, Danville, and guests are urged to dress for the weather and plan for some walking. Attendees will begin at the Goose Cove overlook on Lake Chillisquaque before heading to Muskrat Blind. A spotting scope or binoculars and a field guide are also encouraged. The walk is free. Learn details at https://montourpreserve.org/
5. The Northumberland County Historical Society and Friends of the Joseph Priestley House are holding Native American Day at the Albright Center for the Arts, 450 Chestnut St., Sunbury, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Frank Little Bear, the Red Vision Dance Team and Red Arrow Singers will share their knowledge of Native American life and traditions. There will be dance and musical performances, an interactive museum, opportunities to learn about Native American culture, crafts for kids and a children’s free book giveaway. The program is free. Contact jphopsmanager@gmail.com with questions.
Have an event? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com