Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. The Annual New Berlin Fireman’s Carnival is going on until Saturday at 415 High St. with a variety of food, games and music. The parade will be held rain or shine on Thursday at 7 p.m., starting at the New Berlin Tech School, traveling west on Market Street and turning north on Walnut Street before proceeding to High Street to end at the New Berlin Fire Company. For details on nightly music acts and more, check out New Berlin Fire Company’s Facebook page.
2. Sneak out Friday night for Firefly Walk at the East Snyder Community Garden, 971 University Ave., Selinsgrove, at 8 p.m. Hannah Holmes, a Bucknell University graduate research assistant, and her associates will give a talk and garden tour to learn about Pennsylvania’s state insect. Participants can even take part in a citizens science project. The event is free, but participants should reserve a spot by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/firefly-walk-2023-tickets-671403474867
3. Head out to the Montour Preserve, 374 Preserve Road, Danville, on Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for a full day of fun hosted by Riverside Adventure Company. There will be food, music and activities for the whole family, including contests, birding hikes, fishing, kayaking lessons and more. For more details, visit http://david-decoteau.squarespace.com/datl
4. Catch a movie Saturday at the Watsontown Memorial Park. “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” will be starting at 8 p.m. next to the skate ramp. Watsontown Area Business Association is sponsoring the free movie and audiences should bring their own chairs and blankets. Learn more at the Watsontown Area Business Association’s Facebook page.
5. Crossroad Farms, 451 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, is celebrating National Ice Cream Day on Sunday with their grand opening from 1 to 8 p.m. To mark the occasion, kids aged 12 and younger can get a free ice cream and anybody older can purchase ice cream for 99 cents. Bigfoot will also be present and guests can check out the newly remodeled Corner Store. For more information, check out crossroadfarms.farm or Crossroad Farms’ Facebook page.
Got a family-friendly activity? Share details with ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com