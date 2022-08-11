Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Here are some activities around the Valley:
1. Looking to get your fair fix? Check out the Montour-DeLong Community Fair in Danville or the Middleburg Firemen’s Carnival, which both run through Saturday. The Montour-DeLong Community Fair, on Broadway Road, includes the chance to watch a historic log cabin being rebuilt. For more info, go to montourdelongfair.com. The Middleburg Firemen’s Carnival, 196 S. Charles St., has daily attractions, but be sure to go over Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for a parade or around 10:30 p.m. Friday for fireworks. Learn more at https://fb.me/e/1JoYxtsVJ
2. Head to the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., on Friday for its Summer “Grill & Chill.” The museum will have extended hours from 4-6 p.m. and visitors can enjoy a hot dog and chips while supplies last. While there, families can enjoy some STEM-themed activities. Admission is $4 for non-members. More information is available at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
3. Union Fire Company and The Tharptown Christmas Display are hosting their first Community Day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tharptown Playground and Park. There will be food trucks, games, entertainment, a Chinese auction and plenty of vendors. Learn more at https://fb.me/e/1KfzdcXzT
4. Pull out the power wheel and race over to Hawkins Chevrolet, 1856 Montour Blvd., Danville, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for its 2nd annual Kids Car Show. There will be kids racing, games, food, art and more. Plus a chance to win a new battery powered Camaro SS. More information is available by visiting Hawkins Chevrolet on Facebook.
5. Yearning for a hint of winter? Go to Gilson Snow, 6985 New Berlin Highway, Winfield, for Gilson’s Summer Snow Day Saturday from 2-6 p.m. (or 1 p.m. start with VIP tickets). There will be free beer, wine, cider and spirits all day, plus live music and food trucks. Tour the factory to see how Gilson’s snowboards and skis are made, watch skiers and snowboarders compete on real snow and let the children enjoy the Knoebels Kids Zone. There are several ticket tiers, including free, $20 and $50, but go to https://gilsonsnow.com/summer-snow-day for more information.
Have an event to share? Email ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com