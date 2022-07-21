Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Venture out to the Lycoming County Fair Thursday until Saturday at the fairgrounds, 1 E. Park St., Hughesville. The fair opens at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. There will be rides, food and games for all ages. Parking is $3 and admission is $4, but kids 12 and under are free with paid adult. More details are available at lycomingfair.net.
2. Head over to White Deer Community Park, 992 White Deer Pike, New Columbia, on Saturday for the Fun Fair for the Family from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be games, food, karaoke and a special appearance from H.S. Stine, with the Wonder Zone Dinosaur Zoo. For more information, search “White Deer Community Park” on Facebook.
3. Feeling particularly jolly this weekend? Hop in your sleigh and head to Mount Carmel Downtown Inc.’s Christmas in July festivities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held on South Oak Street, the event will feature craft vendors, food stands, a petting zoo, guests from Pennsylvania Dinosaurs and a visit from Santa. More details are available at https://evvnt.com/events/?_ev_id=1222372
4. Sneak a science lesson in over summer vacation at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum’s ex-STREAM Saturday, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Sponsored by the Bucknell University Community Engagment Fund, this week’s session lets kids learn about chemical reactions. The children will learn about chemical reactions with this science experiment using supplies people can find at home and create a fun substance they can play with. The activity is free with general admission. More details available at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
5. Have a little cryptographer on your hands? Degenstein Community Library and the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum are teaming up for a program on Codes and Ciphers Saturday, at 11 a.m. at the library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury. Students will learn to solve some basic codes and ciphers. Crack the code and break into a mystery box for a prize. The program is for children 6-12 and pre-registration is required by calling 570-286-2461.
Are you organizing a family-friendly event and want to get the word out? Let The Daily Item know by emailing details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com