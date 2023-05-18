Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Be a part of something new with Danville’s inaugural Third Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. around the borough. There will be live music at the Canal Park Stage, a balloon artist, a food truck and refreshments, plus local businesses will be open later with specials and promos. Learn more at Danville Business Alliance’s Facebook page.
2. Decorate downtown Watsontown at the borough’s annual Chalk the Walk on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Kids can bring their own chalk supplies to decorate the pavement on Main Street from First Street to Fourth Street. Register at 3:30 at RE/MAX Bridges, 210 Main St. Prizes will be awarded based on the following age groups: Ages 7 and under, 8 to 13 and 14 to 18. Get more details at Watsontown Area Business Association’s Facebook page.
3. Grab your tackle box and go to Little Shamokin Creek Watershed Association’s annual Youth Trout Derby Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the Long Center, 182 Houser Road. The derby is for ages 3 to 12 and registration starts at 7:30. There will also be a Chinese auction fundraiser to support the derby. Get more info at littleshamokincreekwatershed.com. There is also a Kids’ Fishing Derby in Danville, behind the middle school, for children 15 and younger from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more by searching “Danville Fish Derby” on Facebook.
4. Lifting Little Lives is holding Riverfest in the Park on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Watsontown Memorial Park on Main Street. There will be vendors, food, games, a car show and music. For more details, visit liftinglittlelives.org.
5. Help your children expand their imagination at the Cardboard City at Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St. Participants can build their own cardboard creation or collaborate to build a miniature city with other attendees. The event will be held outdoors, weather permitting from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Additional information is available at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
Got a family friendly event to share? Email details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com.