Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
Encourage creativity and family fun at the Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanity Fine Art Gallery, 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin, for its Community Art Hour with the artist today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The program will lead attendees through shared drawing experiments where they will play a part in each work’s final creation. All materials are supplied and no experience or talent is required. For more information, search “NCCAH Art Gallery” on Facebook.
Have a magical time with the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., and attend a fairy garden workshop. Participants will get a fairy garden kit which includes a small birdhouse, fake succulent plant, terracotta base and more to create a relaxing home for the local sprites. Limited tickets are available for the session at 1-1:45 p.m. and it is $10 for non-members and $9 for members. Registration is required and the program is recommended for people aged 4 and older — Adults are also welcome to register and make their own fairy garden. Learn more at lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
STEAM Innovation Labs, 363 Market St., Sunbury, is holding a First Friday celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Local artists and makers will be there, as well as art on display, pieces for sale, demonstrations and light refreshments. Attendees are invited to check out the maker space and what activities it offers. For more information, check out STEAM Innovation Labs’ Facebook page.
The annual Shamokin Warms My Heart festival will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Volunteer Park — formerly known as Claude Kehler Park — on W. Arch Street. There will be dance groups and live musical acts at the park and vendors. Mrs. Brown’s annual Easter egg hunt will also be held at the Park. For more details, check out GoShamokin’s Facebook page.
Since Easter is on Sunday, a lot of Valley organizations are holding egg hunts and celebrations. Check out the Daily Item’s listing of hunts and Easter Bunny appearances in the calendar or at dailyitem.com
