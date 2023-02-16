Looking for something for your family to do this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. Check out what the artistic talents blooming in the Valley at the Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities’ (NCCAH) latest exhibit featuring pieces created by students at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School. There will be an exhibit opening Thursday at 6 p.m. at the NCCAH’s gallery, 8th and Arch streets, Shamokin. Learn more by searching “Northumberland County Council for the Arts and Humanities” on Facebook.
2. Want to do something fun for Valentine’s Day with the little ones? Go to Lykens Valley Children’s Museum, 33 S. Market St., Elizabethville, for its Sweetheart Day activities. The event runs 5-7 p.m. Friday and noon-2 p.m. Saturday. Guests can decorate cookies, do valentine activities and explore the museum. Tickets are $15 per person and advance registration is required. For more information, visit “Lykens Valley Children’s Museum” on Facebook.
3. Head to Kid’s Snow J-A-M Day at Missio Dei Alliance, 102 Alliance Way, Selinsgrove. Parents and kids can enjoy snowflake crafts, indoor winter games, make snow slime and a snowman and more. The event is free. To learn more, check out Missio Dei Alliance’s Facebook page.
4. Get wild at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum’s Safari Sunday program! Miss Sydney, a Bucknell student, as she teaches visitors about some unique animals, where they live and other fun facts. Activities will follow. The event takes place from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Sunday at 815 Market St., Lewisburg and is included in general admission, which is $9 for anybody older than 2 years old. For more details, visit lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org
5. Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg, is holding a red carpet event in connection with the Samek Art Museum’s “Meet My Melanin” exhibit Sunday at 2 p.m. Guests will be able to see photos not included in the exhibit about people of color and hear stories from the artist and her subjects. To learn more, visit campustheatre.org
