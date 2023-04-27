Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Check out these activities around the Valley:
1. End National Library Week by visiting your local library. Visit during a story time or maybe find an opportunity for your little one to create a fun little craft. To find a library near you, go to snydercountylibraries.org for Snyder County libraries; www.norrycopa.net/index.php/libraries/ for facilities in Northumberland County; Union County libraries can be found at unioncountylibraries.org and more details about Montour County’s Thomas Beaver Free Library can be found at tbflibrary.org/
2. Get a jumpstart on carnival season by heading to the Lewisburg Spring Carnival from 5 to 10 p.m. today through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Silvermoon Plaza in Lewisburg, near Walmart. There will be carnival rides for all ages, festival foods and treats, games and prizes and fun for the entire family. Pay one price ride wristbands, which are good for unlimited rides on the day of purchase, are $20 per day and there are also individual ride tickets. More details are available by searching “Penn Valley Shows” on Facebook.
3. Encourage your kids to develop healthy habits with Healthy Kids Day at the Mifflinburg YMCA, 333 E. Chestnut St., from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. There will be plenty of fun activities such as an obstacle course, parachute games, kids’ fun runs, therapy dogs and more. Get more information by calling 570-966-7273
4. The Renaissance Jamboree is back on Main Street, Bloomsburg, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take the kids out — rain or shine — to peruse through hundreds of craft and food vendors, nonprofit organizations, free entertainment, kids’ rides and games. There will be free parking and a shuttle service at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. For more information, visit www.downtownbloomsburg.org/renaissance-jamboree-read-more
5. The wait is over! Knoebels will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Celebrate the Haunted Mansion’s 50th year with a ride or two, pick up a few treats such as cotton candy or funnel cake and entertain yourself with performances by Silhouette Songs at the Hawaiian Bandshell at 2 and 5 p.m. Check out more details at knoebels.com.
Have a family friendly event you want to share? Send details to ksmithcullen@dailyitem.com